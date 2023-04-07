Kate Middleton Sometimes Calls Prince William ‘Baldy’

As a royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton are often the subjects of public scrutiny. From their fashion choices to their public appearances, every aspect of their lives is carefully observed and analyzed.

However, one thing that often goes unnoticed is the playful banter between the two. And as it was recently revealed, the couple has funny nicknames for each other. And on some occasions, Kate even calls her husband ‘baldy.’

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Ian Vogler/Getty Images

Kate Middleton uses the nickname ‘Baldy’ and ‘Babe’ for Prince William

Kate and William have been together for over 20 years. The two met as teens while attending the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and started dating in 2002. The high-profile couple dated on and off for eight years.

In 2010, they made things official with their engagement announcement. The Prince and Princess of Wales were married in 2011. They have since welcomed three children — George, Charlotte, and Louis. And on April 29, 2023, they will celebrate their 12 years of marriage.

Royal Author Claims Kate Middleton and Prince William Have "Terrible Rows" Behind Closed Doors https://t.co/GIudMxU5JO — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 3, 2023

With so much history together, it’s no surprise that Kate and Prince William have coined nicknames for each other. According to Tom Quinn’s book, Gilded Youth, a source close to the couple confirmed that William calls Kate “babykins,” and she calls him “babe.” But when the Prince teases Kate about her long, full hair, she quips back and calls him “baldy.”

Considering William is next in line for the throne, it may seem odd for Kate to call him “baldy.” But the gesture seems to speak to the couple’s playful nature and their ability to not take themselves too seriously.

A nickname Queen Elizabeth II gave Kate Middleton stuck

Here's Queen Elizabeth celebrating her Jubilee by cutting a cake with a sword, as Kate and Camilla watch. If this were happening on Long Island everyone would put an extra piece, wrapped in a napkin, in their purse, "for later, as a nosh in case there's traffic on the turnpike" pic.twitter.com/grnbSakPzQ — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 2, 2022

In Gilded Youth, Quinn revealed that there’s one nickname for Kate in particular that started as a gentle dig by Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch was reportedly critical of Kate when she got engaged to Prince William because she had no substantial career. So the Queen then gave her the nickname “Duchess of Dolittle.”

The name apparently stuck, as it seems William sometimes uses it with Kate as a tease. Quinn’s book also revealed that the Prince will call her “darling” when he is annoyed.

Kats Middleton and Prince William have fights like any other couple

And a brilliant pic by @PARoyal John Stillwell of playful #kate & William having a snowball fight pic.twitter.com/0eIxIQKNsG — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) March 7, 2016

Related The Unspoken Royal Rules Around Public Displays of Affection

They may be the next King and Queen of England, but like any other couple, Kate and William do have arguments. And as Quinn told Fox News, the two tend to argue because of the immense pressure and scrutiny, they’re always under.

“Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other,” Quinn said. “But it’s not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also.”

“But it’s not always true,” he continued. “Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel.” Quinn also suggested that of the two, Kate usually remains calm during a fight. And as Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare, William can let his anger get the best of him.

“Kate is very much the calm one,” Quinn suggested. “William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. We see an example of that in Harry’s book… But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’”