The Princess of Wales is at the center of a controversy surrounding an edited photo, but is she unfairly taking the fall for the palace's error?

A trio of royal commentators are united in their beliefs that Kate Middleton appears to be “taking the fall” for a “cataclysmic error” within the royal family. Their commentary is in regards to a photo the House of Windsor released of Kate with her three children two months after her surgery. The Associated Press, AFP, and Reuters subsequently issued kill notifications for the image because it was edited.

However, is the palace using the Princess of Wales to take the heat regarding the error in judgment? Kate quickly issued an apology, but was the scandal her fault?

Kate Middleton is at the center of an edited photo controversy, but is she to blame?

Piers Morgan shared his thoughts regarding Kate Middleton’s photo editing controversy in an episode of his series, Piers Morgan Uncensored. Morgan was joined by Outkick host Tyrus, comedian James Barr, and family lawyer Paula Rhone-Adrien to discuss several topics, including the royal family.

“Let’s be honest, it’s not the first time a female member of the royal family is being asked to take responsibility,” said Paula Rhone-Adrien. “It isn’t the first time we’ve seen a woman taking the fall for a cataclysmic error here,” Rhone-Adrien stated. She didn’t elaborate further.

Rhone-Adrien referred to Kate’s apology for sharing a manipulated photo on X. The Princess of Wales posted, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

The statement continued, “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Should Kensington Palace have released the photo?

Kensington Palace released the image of Kate Middleton and her three children, likely to quell persistent rumors regarding the Princess of Wales’ health. The photograph was the first palace-sanctioned image of Kate since her January abdominal surgery. It has since been deleted from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page.

However, it appears the photo caused even more controversy and confusion that it originally intended. Paula Rhone-Adrien, Piers Morgan, and James Barr debated if the palace should have released an edited photograph to the public.

“There are children in that photo,” Rhone-Adrien stated. “And these children are now in the realm of being mocked on social media.”

“No one has spoken about that. We’re talking about Kate, and we’re talking about William. Their children are now a part of this. And they have allowed that to happen,” she continued.

“Because they’re desperate. Something that we don’t know is going on. They’re doing what they can to try to cover it up,” Barr claimed. “They need to stop lying.”

Morgan believes the royal family continues with the credo, “Never complain, never explain.” He believes the family should have shared details regarding Kate Middleton’s surgery the same way they did with King Charles’ cancer.

“They’ve moved to a new era where social media doesn’t allow you to do that. But I’m afraid you have to share more.”

The royals walk a fine line between sharing too much and maintaining the monarchy’s dignity

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte photographed in 2022 | Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images

The royals have to walk a fine line as the monarchy continues to maneuver into the social media landscape. They could be faulted for sharing too much, not maintaining the institution’s dignity, or not sharing enough.

However, as Kate Middleton and Prince William have quickly learned, honesty is the best policy for dealing with the public. An unedited photo would have satisfied critics who questioned the Princess of Wales’ health the same as an edited image.

However, if one looks at the couple’s social media page, it is filled with slickly produced videos and photos that paint Prince William and Kate Middleton in the perfect light. Therefore, can they be faulted for minor edits on an image that, again, presents the Princess of Wales and her family at their best?

Therefore, the palace’s decision to remain quiet about Kate’s health and instead present an edited photo as proof of her wellness was risky. It has backfired, and rather than silence critics, it has opened up an entirely new Pandora’s box of problems for the family.

What do you think about Kate Middleton taking the fall for the royal family’s attempt to quell lingering rumors about her health? Let us know in the comments section below.