The Princess of Wales has received public backlash for going MIA, but is it her fault?

Kate Middleton has become “unglued,” says a royal reporter. They believe the Princess of Wales has publicly hit rock bottom after a stunning fall from grace. This public decline began after being sidelined by abdominal surgery. One of the last decade’s most popular royals, Kate received backlash for disappearing publicly, but is it her fault?

Kate Middleton has suffered a ‘nosedive’ from ‘shining royal star to chaos-bringer’

Kate Middleton’s last formal royal appearance was Christmas Day, 2023. She appeared alongside the royal family for a traditional walk after Christmas Day church services.

Since that event, Kate had abdominal surgery and went into hiding for almost three months. She was spotted twice in two separate vehicles, one driven by her mother and one as she sat alongside Prince William.

Kate was also seen in William’s photoshopped Mother’s Day photo. However, she remains in recovery and is fueling speculation regarding her recovery.

Daniela Elser of News.com.au writes, “While the world is losing it, there is still Kate, a woman who has suffered a head-spinning, stunning nosedive from shining royal star to chaos-bringer; from dignified future Queen to global figure of humiliation and mockery.”

Elser continued, “The Princess the world has known for years – perfect, polished, forever beaming and bearer of adorable children – has been replaced by a woman who has just been brutally embarrassed, forced to issue the very first public apology of her royal career, and now finds herself in a place where the royal say so will now be doubted for years to come.”

“The great Wales dog-and-pony show has come unglued,” Elser writes. But how much of this is out of Kate’s hands?

The Princess of Wales’ carefully crafted public profile is now unstable

Is Kate Middleton carefully crafted public profile going under? | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has carefully crafted her public profile over almost 20 years in the spotlight. She has always been ready with a smile, shake, and wave for the public.

However, as she recovers out of sight, the public has taken her to task for staying silent. While Kate doesn’t have to put a public face forward after surgery, this unprecedented silence has royal watchers in an uproar.

“Kate spent more than a decade painstakingly building an adored public profile, one hospital wing opening and one plucky Scout outing at a time. All of that has, mind-bogglingly, been dashed and lost in less time than it probably takes Prince William to iron his beloved Aston Villa stripe,” Daniela Elser wrote.

“There has never been a situation such as this where the Princess’s actions have called down such a violent tempest on the royal family or debased the wholesale level of trust in them as an institution. This is all horrible and all new for us and the Waleses. Somehow, the couple has managed to violently disturb the royal equilibrium and order of things.”

But Kate may not be entirely at fault here. Her remaining out of sight could lay at the feet of the palace, who is trying to allow her privacy to recover on her own timeline after years of toeing the family line.

The ‘tight ship’ Kate Middleton and Prince William ran is now damaged

For as long as they have been married, Kate Middleton and Prince William have run a carefully managed public profile. There have been few and far between public flubs.

They rank as two of the most popular royals, their social media accounts have millions of followers, and they have championed initiatives that have made a difference in the lives of Britons. However, these past three months have placed a clink in their armor of impenetrability.

Daniela Elser asks, “How much damage has the couple done to that? How much has their handling of the last few weeks done to that? They are now clouded by vast masses of public suspicion and skepticism.”

“[William and Kate] have, with the picture editing snafu, just accidentally revealed the degree to which their seemingly easy, breeze-y, bouncy show is carefully constructed and molded for public consumption,” she concluded.

Kate Middleton is recovering at her and Prince William’s Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage. The couple lives there with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.