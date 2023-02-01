Kate Middleton Uses This 1 Trick to Connect With the Public, Says Body Language Expert

Kate Middleton uses a special body language technique to endear herself to the public, says a body language expert. Here’s the Princess of Wales’ trick to connecting with fans and making herself seem relatable.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton was voted the ‘most admired’ royal over Prince William by the British Public

In January 2023, Betfair Bingo commissioned a survey asking over 2006 Brits to vote for the “most admirable” royal. Kate Middleton took the top ranking, proving she is the royal family member voters admired the most. Her husband, Prince William, followed in second place.

Princess Anne, who has been described as “the hardest-working royal” for doing hundreds of official engagements every year, took third place, while Prince Harry came in fourth. King Charles took fifth place, and Meghan Markle came in sixth. Queen Consort Camilla took the tenth and final spot.

But what makes the Princess of Wales so admirable? A body language expert says Kate uses a special technique to endear herself to the public.

Kate Middleton uses this 1 trick to connect with the public, according to a body language expert

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Kate Middleton and Prince William during their appearance at a BAFTA event on Jan. 30. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, the former police officer pointed out the one trick Kate uses to connect with fans.

“During the event, we saw great exchanges of warmth, compassion and rapport from Kate,” said Stanton. “At one point, she was seen holding arms with another person in complete unison. This is the epitome of what we call in psychology as matching or mirroring.”

By mimicking her fans’ body language and embracing them the same way they embrace her, the Princess of Wales forges deeper connections with the public. “It is the absolute demonstration of deep connection, trust and a meeting of minds,” the expert said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a ‘more open relationship’ with the public, says body language expert

The body language expert noted that Kate Middleton and Prince Willam’s hands-on approach to fan interactions proves they are building a “more open relationship” between royals and the public.

“In the past with other members of the Royal family, we have never seen people gain such access to the royals, let alone touch them. However, Kate and William are not afraid to shake hands and hug people they come into contact with,” Stanton said. “This proves that the couple are keen to step away from traditional protocol and pave the way for a more open relationship.”

This echoes the expert’s analysis of William and Kate’s November 2022 appearance in Scarborough. “It’s clear that William and Kate intend to be a very different king and queen as they are moving amongst the public and being as accessible as possible,” Stanton said on behalf of Slingo. “Giving their time to the public also shows that the pair care about their fans, which has made them more popular than ever before.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.