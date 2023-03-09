Kate Middleton Had ‘Very Natural, Modern Queen-Like Presence’ in Wales With Prince William

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton may not be queen — yet — but she’s got the moves down. According to a body language expert, the Princess of Wales looked “natural” and “queen-like” during a February 2023 visit to Wales with Prince William.

Kate Middleton looked ‘natural’ and ‘queen-like’ in Wales with Prince William

During a Feb. 28 visit to Port Talbot, Wales, the Prince and Princess of Wales stopped for a few minutes to greet crowds. During these interactions body language expert Judi James noticed Kate taking on a “queen-like presence.”

“From her open-mouthed, congruent smiles and salutary waves to her rather besotted-looking gaze at a baby that will be guaranteed to get William [to]claim his wife is getting ‘broody,’ Kate seems to have raised her game still further in Wales to create a very natural, modern queen-like presence,” James said (via Express).

“She seems to be more relaxed about connecting directly with the individuals in the crowds and this pose with the baby shows one of those moments,” the expert added.

Despite “pressure to connect with as many people as possible during a walkabout like this, her total attention seems to be on the baby in that moment,” James observed, noting Kate’s hand “very gently hand on the baby’s head plus a forward lean of her own head and a warm eye gaze.”

Kate created ‘moments of actual engagement’ with ‘unhurried’ interactions

With crowds of people to greet, Kate remained calm as she talked to kids, a “skill” that James called “important” for the 41-year-old’s future.

“When she bends to talk to some other children she looks equally unhurried, creating moments of actual engagement,” she said of the Princess of Wales, noting the “skill of ‘connection’ will be important for her future role as queen.”

“It breaks the mould [sic] in terms of status signals and regal presence” the body language expert added. Kate also seems to strike a balance of her chats with the public being “special” while at the same time “friendly.”

She “retains the trick of making a visit from her seem ‘special’ and royal but also personal and genuinely friendly,” James said.

Expert saw similarities to Prince Philip in Kate Middleton’s body language

In analyzing Kate’s body language, James also noticed similarities to a British royal, the late Prince Philip.

“Interestingly it was the Duke of Edinburgh who could also surprise with a similar skill when he was doing royal visits and walkabouts,” James said. “He might have only spent a few seconds with members of the crowd or guests but he made them count by making them feel unhurried and personal.”

The body language expert explained the slight difference in Philip and Kate’s “skill.”

Philip’s “trick involved searching, inquisitive eye contact and a cheeky grin,” James said. Whereas Kate “seems to involve touch plus smiles of genuine-looking, engaging warmth and friendliness.”

