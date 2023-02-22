Kate Middleton Wears This Color When She Wants to ‘Blend,’ Says Body Language Expert: ‘She Did Not Want to Be the Center of Attention’

All eyes were on Kate Middleton and Prince William during the 2023 BAFTA Awards. Kate wore a long, white dress with black gloves, and William looked handsome in his velvet suit. A body language expert says Kate wears lighter colors when she wants to blend in. Here’s what the expert revealed.

Kate Middleton wears this color when she wants to ‘blend’ says body language expert

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Body language expert Darren Stanton says Kate usually wears light colors when she wants to blend in with everyone else. According Stanton, she wore white to the BAFTAs so she wouldn’t draw too much attention away from the celebrities.

“Kate wore a flowing white dress, a color she chooses when she wants to blend,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair. “She clearly did not want to be the center of attention, as opposed to when she wears striking reds or blues.”

Kate Middleton’s BAFTAs dress was altered

Kate wore her BAFTAs dress once before in 2019. The dress was altered to give it a fresh, new look. The flower decorations that used to be on the upper left shoulder were removed. A long, flowing bow was added in its place. Although host Lorraine Kelly didn’t like the addition of the black gloves, one of her guests said the gloves were “very fashionable.”

Kate also made a statement with her jewelry. She wore a pair of dangling earrings from Spanish retailer Zara. The earrings cost approximately $21.

Kate Middleton’s gloves stole the show

A fashion expert tells People that opera gloves can transform an outfit. The right pair of gloves can elevate an ensemble and give it a fresh, new look.

“Opera gloves are transformative; they have enormous leverage,” Genevieve James, creative director at royal glove supplier Cornelia James, tells People. “They turn any event into an occasion and a dress into a statement.”

James says Kate’s gloves are similar to the “little black dress,” which is a staple in many closets. Years ago, it was common to wear gloves to a formal event.

“Imagine Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s without the gloves — it’s just another little black dress. With the gloves, it becomes iconic and emblematic of our age — always relevant, always contemporary.”

Not everyone was a fan of Kate Middleton’s BAFTA outfit

Although some people loved Kate’s Alexander McQueen dress, some royal watchers didn’t approve. There were disagreements about whether it was appropriate to pair a white dress with long, black gloves. Although the hosts on GB News agreed that Kate looked beautiful, they thought the gloves were “awkward.”

Some fans took to social media to praise Kate and her outfit choice. One fan said Kate “can do no wrong” and she looks beautiful in whatever she wears. Another fan said Kate took a fashion risk, and she looked great.

