Kate Middleton is the future queen consort, and as a result, some royal fans expect the Princess of Wales to complete more royal engagements than almost anyone else -- but that was far from the case this year.

Kate Middleton, formally known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, stepped into a new royal role last year after Queen Elizabeth’s death. Her husband, Prince William, sits as the first in line to the throne behind his father, meaning that Kate will eventually be known as th queen consort (but likely just the queen, for short).

Still, Kate has a busy life raising her three children as far outside of the royal spotlight as she can. But now, her work ethic is being called into question by some, as it’s learned that Kate completed fewer royal engagements than other working royals this year — but Kate has always vowed to put her children first and is likely doing just that.

Kate Middleton | Jack Hill/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton completed fewer royal engagements this year than some expected

Kate is a working mother, and the public has always given her credit for that. But The Telegraph reports that the Princess of Wales carries out far fewer engagements than other working royals; she completed 128 royal engagements for the year by December 2023, which is hundreds fewer than her father-in-law, King Charles, who completed 425. Princess Anne completed the most of any royal at 457.

Kate also completed fewer engagements than other royals like Prince Edward and Camilla Parker Bowles, who both have more than 200 engagements under their belts this year. She completed quite a bit fewer than Prince William, who had 172, though some could argue that his number wasn’t as high as expected, either.

Still, Kate’s engagements increased quite a bit from 2022; last year, the princess completed fewer than 100. And according to Express, some of the British public took to social media to question the princess’ work ethic this year, saying she is wasting time by not completing more. Some even said it was an embarrassment that she and William are heirs to the throne and are completing so few engagements on behalf of the family.

The Wales family | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton have always put their children first

It’s unclear if Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are the sole reason William and Kate completed so few royal appearances, but it would make sense. Kate and William have always said they would give their children a more private life and have not been shy about putting their kids ahead of the royal family.

Earlier this year, Kate turned down an invitation to Singapore to attend the Earth Shot Prize ceremony alongside her husband, with whom she has attended the event since its inception. It was revealed that George was stressed with school, and Kate opted to stay home with the kids rather than travel overseas for a royal appearance. At the time, people praised William and Kate’s decision to continue putting their family above everything.

As the kids grow older, William and Kate will likely complete more engagements. The couple’s youngest child, Louis, is only five years old, and he probably takes up quite a bit of their time. For now, though, some people will inevitably continue to be negative about how much Kate does as a working royal.