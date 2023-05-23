Kate Middleton’s 1-Sentence Answer About What the Royal Family Does Is a Dig at Prince Harry and Meghan, Commentator Says

King Charles III and Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) weren’t the only royals who attended the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) also made an appearance.

The princess, who last attended the event in 2019 when she unveiled her “Back to Nature” garden, joined several youngsters for a picnic and also saw the Royal Entomological Society Garden which boasted an “insect eye view.” Kate also answered several questions from the children, and a commentator believes that one of her responses was a subtle swipe at Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton looks on after taking part in the first Children’s Picnic at the Chelsea Flower Show | Jordan Pettitt-WPA Pool/Getty Images

During the event, the kids asked Kate all about her life including what it’s like to be a princess, what she’ll do first when she becomes queen, and what the royal family actually does.

Kate’s answered the third question by saying: “They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone.”

One royal commentator thinks the princess’s reply was a dig at Harry and Meghan who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

Kate Middleton speaking with some youngsters at the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show | Karwai Tang/WireImage

In a column for News.com.au Daniela Elser wrote, “The point Kate was making was this: If you are so lucky to have a title and the keeper of the privy purse on speed dial, your job is to highlight other people’s achievements and to help those less fortunate … And that right there is a lesson that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex should be paying attention to.”

According to Elser, Kate’s message “still applies to Harry because the Sussexes still clearly want to be known by their royal titles and defined by their adjacency to the throne.”

The commentator also pointed out that “In the last six months, Archewell Foundation has been tootling away in the background doing impressive work but Harry and Meghan themselves have only appeared in photos and video on four occasions.” Elser opined: “They are not delivering a masterclass in modern philanthropy or letting all their untapped potential shine.”

Expert says Kate was ‘fully relaxed’ during event despite direct questions

Despite the youngsters not holding back with their direct questions about being a princess and Britain’s most famous family, Kate was able to “fully relax” while she engaged with the children which reminded a body language expert of another royal who did the same.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots Darren Stanton said: “In some of the photos, Kate was seen leaning down and speaking to those around her, ensuring she was at eye level. This is something members of the royal family don’t tend to do, whereas Kate has the ability and is comfortable to fully engage with the public. She is definitely more accessible than ever in terms of allowing herself to fully relax and be open with the people she meets.”

The expert added: “I definitely believe that Kate could be one of the most popular members of the royal family to date. The way I justify that is the way the public responds to Kate during engagements. People might love King Charles, but when Kate turns up, there are reminiscences of Princess Diana as people appear to be completely besotted with her. When people are talking to Kate, it’s almost as though they are mesmerized by her and the fact she can build this deep rapport and connection. She is certainly on par with Diana in terms of natural ability and willingness to connect with other people.”

