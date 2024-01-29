Kate Middleton home from the hospital and 'making good progress' after abdominal surgery hospitalization, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Kate Middleton is home from the hospital. After nearly two weeks in a London, England, hospital following a “planned” abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales is back home, where she’ll continue recovering. According to an update on Kate’s health from Kensington Palace, she’s “making good progress.”

Kate Middleton is home in Windsor after spending 13 days in the hospital

It’s goodbye to The London Clinic and hello to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England, where Kate lives with Prince William and their three children. The 42-year-old has officially been discharged from the private hospital in London, Kensington Palace announced in a statement on Jan. 29, 2024.

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress,” Kensington Palace said in the statement posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” they continued.

Kensington Palace concluded the statement by saying: “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.

Kate reportedly hid her abdominal surgery from those closest to her

Apparently, Kate’s hospitalization came as a shock not just for members of the public but also for her family and friends. The Princess of Wales reportedly hid the surgery, which Kensington Palace described as a “planned” procedure, from loved ones.

People Magazine claimed William and Kate didn’t indicate the princess had health issues or an impending surgery during the 2023 holiday season or earlier in the new year among their wider circle of family and friends.

Meanwhile, news of Kate’s hospitalization reportedly surprised those on the royal family staff who work closely with her and William.

​​However, that doesn’t mean the Princess of Wales went without visitors once her surgery went public. William was spotted visiting Kate in the hospital in the days immediately after. As for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, they weren’t seen visiting their mom.

Kensington Palace’s announcement of the princess’s abdominal surgery and hospitalization

On Jan. 17, 2024, the palace shared an update on the royal’s health. They announced Kate had entered the hospital and undergone a “planned” abdominal surgery one day earlier.

“The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” they said in a statement, adding Middleton would be “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The palace also noted they wouldn’t be sharing details on Kate’s condition apart from major developments.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible. And her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement read.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share,” the statement concluded. “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”