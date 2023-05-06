Kate Middleton’s Choice of Coronation Headwear Could Avoid ‘Awkward’ Tiara Moment for Other Guests, Royal Expert Says

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton may reportedly wear a flower crown to King Charles III’s coronation.

She “will be setting an example for the other women in the congregation, who might find it awkward to even think of wearing tiaras,” according to an expert.

Previously, Kate Middleton shared a “hint” about the color of her coronation outfit.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton could help guests swerve an “awkward” moment at King Charles III’s coronation. According to a royal expert, women who may feel “uncomfortable” about wearing a tiara to the ceremony could avoid it altogether depending on the Princess of Wales’ headpiece choice. Specifically, if Kate forgoes a tiara for a reportedly more “egalitarian touch.”

Kate Middleton may reportedly wear a flower crown to the coronation

After much speculation surrounding Kate’s coronation tiara choice, she may end up skipping them altogether. The Daily Mail reported a flower crown is a possibility.

“Considering that a coronation is the most important state occasion in a reign, it would be disappointing to do less than at a state banquet,” royal author Hugo Vickers said, referencing the royal family’s tiara etiquette (via Mirror). “But I guess they want the entire focus on the King and Queen [Camilla].”

However, eschewing them in favor of a flower crown would, per The Daily Mail, be on “theme.”

“It would be in keeping with the theme her father-in-law has set so far during his reign, with his focus on greenery, nature, and the environment,” the outlet reported. “The King has long been a staunch supporter of environmentalism; one need look no further than the coronation invitation to see its importance to him.”

Kate will ‘set a particular tone’ for other women at the coronation with her choice of headpiece

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Should Kate ditch tiaras and put flowers in her hair for the coronation it will “set a particular tone,” royal expert Sally Bedell Smith said (via The Times).

“The sight of the Princess of Wales in a floral crown will set a particular tone, showing the King’s reverence for nature and his passion for flowers,” she explained. “It seems like an especially egalitarian touch as well.”

As the wife of the future king,” Bedell Smith continued, Kate “will be setting an example for the other women in the congregation, who might find it awkward to even think of wearing tiaras.”

“One result may be that the crowns and regalia covered with precious jewels may stand out in sharper relief as symbols of the monarchy,” the expert added. “They are, after all, held in trust by the monarch for the nation and represent the continuity of the monarchy over 1,000 years.”

Kate Middleton’s already revealed her coronation outfit has a ‘hint’ of blue

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Though Kate hasn’t explicitly said whether or not she’s wearing a tiara on coronation day she’s given a “hint” about what color she’ll be sporting. TV presenter Alison Hammond, who spoke to Kate at an April 20 event, asked the 41-year-old about her coronation outfit.

“I said, ‘What are you wearing for the coronation?’” Hammond recalled on her Heart Radio show. “‘Cause I said to her, ‘I’m feeling like you’re gonna wear blue.’ She was like, ‘There is a hint of blue.’”

So, tiara or flower crown, Kate will have some blue in her outfit at the May 6 coronation.