Kate Middleton’s Coronation Necklace Is Worth Way More Than Camilla Parker Bowles

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey captivated viewers worldwide. With the regal splendor of the coronation regalia and a host of stunning royal jewels, the occasion was one for the ages.

While Camilla was adorned with some extravagant jewelry, Kate Middleton’s necklace drew attention with its impressive value. Not only was this piece an absolute marvel to behold, but it also carried a staggering worth that surpassed even that of Camilla’s necklace.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton | Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s coronation necklace is worth this staggering amount

The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey showcased an impressive array of royal jewels. This included the coronation regalia, which was last seen at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

But one of the most talked about items was Kate’s stunning necklace. The Princess of Wales selected the necklace as an obvious tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The necklace, known as the George VI Festoon Necklace, dates back to 1950. Elizabeth’s father gifted her the piece and went the extra mile with its intricate design.

This spectacular necklace boasts three graduated collect strands that are supported between two diamond triangles. The item is finished with a single collet strand at the rear.

Jewelry experts from Steven Stone have estimated that the necklace is worth around $3 million. The experts noted, however, that it is difficult assigning a value to such a historic piece.

This is how much Camilla Parker Bowles’ coronation necklace is worth

Camilla certainly wore an array of extravagant jewels during her coronation. At the ceremony, she was also presented with St. Mary’s crown and the Queen Consort’s ring, along with an impressive necklace.

The necklace, called the Coronation Necklace, has been worn by other members of the royal family. This includes Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Victoria had the necklace made back in 1858. The piece features a total of 26 diamonds, including a stunning 22.48-carat pendant known as the Lahore diamond.

Given its rich history and design, jewelry experts have valued the Coronation Necklace at around $90,000. While this may seem like a large sum for a necklace, it is not even close to how much Kate’s necklace is worth.

It is interesting to note, however, that both necklaces have a connection to Queen Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton honored Princess Diana at King Charles’ ceremony

In addition to her necklace, Kate dazzled onlookers with her gorgeous floral headpiece. The silver piece was a collaborative work of designer Alexander McQueen and milliner Jess Collett. Its value is estimated to be around $40k.

Though Kate’s glittering floral headpiece was certainly eye-catching, it was another one of her accessories that left spectators breathless. Kate’s diamond and pearl earrings, a tribute to Princess Diana, quickly caught everyone’s attention.

The earrings were famously a gift to Diana for her wedding to Charles. The London-based jeweler, Collingwood, designed the earrings and presented them to Diana.

The earrings are estimated to hold a value of around $45k. Taken all together, Kate’s ensemble for the coronation was worth close to $3.1 million.

Charles and Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.