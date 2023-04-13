Kate Middleton’s Dark Red Nail Polish Doesn’t Violate a Rumored Royal Rule

The royal family is known for its strict adherence to tradition and protocol, from the way they dress to the way they behave in public. However, there have been rumors that one unspoken rule exists: female members of the family are only allowed to wear nude nail polish shades.

With the recent controversy surrounding Kate Middleton‘s dark red nail polish, some may assume she broke with tradition. But in reality, the Princess hasn’t violated any royal rules at all.

Royals aren’t required to wear any specific nail polish colors

While it is true that many female members of the royal family prefer to wear nude nail polish shades, there is no official rule prohibiting them from wearing any other color. The preference for nude shades is likely because they are more understated and professional-looking, which is in keeping with the family’s image.

“There’s no actual protocol about dark nail polish,” Royal expert Omid Scobie told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s simply about being appropriate — there’s a lot more flexibility on what one can wear.”

“The royal family tends to favor sheer, neutral shades on shorter, squoval-shaped nails,” nail polish company founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle added. “It’s a super-classic, clean look that looks timeless and royal appropriate. While we’ve all heard rumors of rules, I know royal nails are always pretty, polished, and perfectly manicured.”

Kate Middleton caused a stir when she wore bright red nail polish to Easter service

Kate is known for her impeccable sense of style, and her manicures are no exception. While she typically sticks to more neutral shades, such as pale pinks and nudes, she caused a stir on Easter Sunday when she was spotted wearing dark red nail polish to a church service.

Some reports insinuated that this was a breach of royal protocol. But as stated before, there is no rule against wearing red nail polish. In fact, it is a classic and timeless shade that looks elegant and classy and is widely considered appropriate for any occasion.

And what’s more, it’s also one of Kate’s late mother-in-law’s favorites. Princess Diana was famous for breaking with tradition. And she wore red polish to several high-profile events.

Kate Middleton has been adventurous with her nail polish color choices in the past

While Kate typically leans toward more traditional shades, she has been known to experiment with bolder colors from time to time. In 2018, she was spotted sporting a burgundy pedicure for an event at Royal Albert Hall. She’s also opted for a red pedicure on several other occasions.

For the most part, the Princess of Wales sticks to more nude and light pink shades. She and Meghan Markle are known to wear one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite nail polish shades — a very light pink color by Essie called Ballet Slippers.

According to Town & Country, on her wedding, Kate wore Essie’s Allure — a yellowish beige — combined with So Laque Nail Enamel in a cotton candy pink shade called Rose Lounge.

While the Princess’s brighter color choices may be seen as more daring for a royal, they are still tasteful and appropriate. And Kate’s willingness to try new things with her nail polish shows that even within the confines of royal protocol, there is still room for personal expression.