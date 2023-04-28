Kate Middleton’s ‘Impatience Is Clear’ in Wales Visit Moment ‘Any Dog-Lover’ Will Recognize, According to Body Language Expert

TL;DR:

She might be British royalty but even Kate Middleton gets excited to meet dogs. Case in point: her and Prince William’s two-day visit to Wales. Video footage showed the 41-year-old’s obvious “impatience” as she geared up to meet two rescue dogs.

Kate Middleton had a ‘wonderfully unvain’ moment gearing up to pet rescue dogs in Wales

Body language expert Judi James noticed how eager the Princess of Wales looked to say hello to the dogs during a visit with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team. The mother of three had to wait until her husband, the Prince of Wales, had his turn. However, her “impatience” was obvious, James said.

“William is the first to pet them but Kate’s impatience is clear from the way she is already grinning down at the dogs and rushing to pull her cap on properly so she can bend to have her turn,” she said (via Express).

The “so wonderfully unvain” moment involved Kate“stuffing her hair into her cap and pulling her ponytail out through the gap at the back as quickly as possible, focusing more on the dogs than worrying about her own styling.”

Kate had a ‘smile of delight’ on her face greeting the rescue dogs



When Kate’s turn to pet the dogs came around, her enthusiasm was obvious, James said. “[Kate] bends quickly with a smile of delight, crouching lower to give the dog full attention once the petting has begun.”

Despite taking turns petting the dogs, William and Kate had an “air of teamwork,” James continued. As the conversation among rescue workers continues, Kate “dives back down again as soon as possible, this time greeting the dog like an old friend, with an open-mouth, dimpled smile of greeting.”

“Any dog-lover will recognise [sic] the lovely face-strokes and chin-scratches from Kate here define her as a dog-lover herself,” James said. “Royals have traditionally tended to pat animals more warily on public outings but Kate is clearly keen to show a strong love of animals here.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are dog parents to a cocker spaniel named Orla

The Prince and Princess of Wales are familiar with dogs as they’re pet owners themselves. They added a cocker spaniel to their family in 2020 shortly before their first dog, a cocker spaniel named Lupo, died at the age of nine.

“They were devastated when Lupo passed away,” a source told Daily Mail in January 2021. “It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy.”

Raised by Kate’s brother, James Middleton, Orla has made several appearances alongside the Wales family. Most notably, the spaniel sat with Princess Charlotte in the young royal’s seventh birthday portrait. Later, in July 2022, Orla went to a polo match with William and Kate.

