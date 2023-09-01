Kate Middleton's schedule is said to be divided between 'parenting,' Prince William, and her work as a royal.

Kate Middleton doesn’t take a go-with-the-flow approach when it comes to her schedule. Instead, the Princess of Wales follows a “regimented life plan.” Ahead, Kate’s strategy and what three categories she divides her time between.

Kate’s ‘regimented life plan’ is all about dividing her schedule into thirds

Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Princess of Wales has a simple way of organizing her life. Described as a “regimented life plan,” Kate puts everything into one of three categories. “A third of her time is for parenting,” a friend told The Telegraph. Then there’s “a third is for being a wife,” which includes “spending time with her husband and supporting him.” Finally, there’s a “third” for Kate’s “projects and royal duties.”

So that’s how Kate — and Prince William — manage to do, say, school pick-up and drop-off for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Or when they get away for a family vacation, all the while making public appearances and representing the Crown.

Kate’s friend continued, saying her “regimented life plan” will probably go on as it is for the foreseeable future. “I can’t imagine that will change,” they said of Kate’s schedule. “Though with all three children now at school she will be juggling her time slots around, spending more time on her projects during the day and more time on the children in the evenings.”

‘Gym bunny’ Kate exercises every morning in an example of her ‘ruthless discipline’

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Jacob King – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Although she splits her time between parenting, William, and duties, Kate does make some time for herself. It seems early mornings are designated “me time” for the Princess of Wales. She’s said to work out every morning (via Daily Express).

Royal expert and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop called Kate’s frequent workouts an instance of her “ruthless discipline” on the To Di For Daily podcast.

“I heard from my agent, one of the slightly more impressive high-earning clients of my agent, who knew that Kate is like a ruthless gym bunny in the mornings,” Dunlop told host Kinsey Schofield. “I’m like, yeah, that’s more of her ruthless discipline, up early. She’s got the most watched waistline in the world. Wouldn’t you invest a couple of extra hours in it?”

Per the outlet, Kate likes to work up a sweat with CrossFit, yoga, and running. On the occasions when she does meet with a personal trainer, the workouts frequently include weight training. A big tennis fan and Wimbledon regular, Kate also hits the court at the Wales family’s country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England.

Kate isn’t the only British royal with a ‘regimented’ schedule

The Princess of Wales’s “regimented life plan” isn’t uncommon among other royals. Her stepmother-in-law, Queen Camilla, is similarly said to meticulously plan her days. So much so a royal expert described it as “life according to a spreadsheet.”

“Once known for her spontaneity, her love of riding, good company, and her family, Camilla’s life now runs on rails,” Angela Levin said. “Every moment of most days is now carefully scheduled,” including time with her children and grandchildren. Gone is spontaneity with stopping by to say hello. For the former queen consort, there’s “little time to cook,” not as much time for charity work as she’d like, and “far more time spent with the hairdresser.”

Also known to have a grueling schedule is King Charles III. His oldest son, the now Prince of Wales, once praised his father for having “amazing personal discipline.” Yet, at the same time, William confessed the king’s “routine” had “frustrated” him “a lot” through the years.