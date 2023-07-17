Kate Middleton has spent her entire adulthood associated with the royal family -- and one royal expert says the Princess of Wales resembles another high-profile royal woman.

Kate Middleton, who became the Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, has been a working member of the royal family since she married Prince William in 2011. However, the princess has been an unofficial family member for far longer — she and William first started dating in 2022. Meaning, she’s had plenty of time to master the art of a working royal.

One royal expert seems to think Kate Middleton closely resembles another all-important royal woman — but it’s not the former queen.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s ‘strength’ resembles that of the Queen Mother

Kate Middleton is someone who always appears put together in public, as well as graceful and friendly. But royal expert Jennie Bond seems to think that while Kate holds this way about her on the outside, she is also incredibly strong-willed and well-respected within the royal family — and the family greatly values Kate’s voice.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Bond said Kate is starting to resemble the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s mom who died back in 2002. “People always used to describe the Queen Mother as ‘steel in a velvet glove,’” Bond said. “She was always charming, gentle, and much admired. But, she was also the strength behind her husband, George Vl, and at the Palace her opinion counted.”

Bond thinks Kate is the same way. “I think Catherine has some of those same qualities,” she said, adding that Kate has “earned her place as a senior member of the family.” And most importantly, Kate is viewed as more than a royal wife. Having been so young when she first made her debut with the royal family (she was only a college student), Kate has essentially had her entire adulthood to win over the public. “We look at her now not just as William’s wife, but as our future Queen,” Bond said.

Kate Middleton | Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has one of the highest royal approval ratings

The royal family does their best to remain on good terms with the public, but some royals have a higher approval rating than others. King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have historically had fairly low approval ratings, but we can likely figure out why. Prince Harry, during his time as a working royal, always had an extremely high approval rating, as did William. Kate’s approval rating has been sky high for years as well.

The princess is well-liked by at least 70% of the British public, per a YouGov poll. About 15% of the public said they “don’t know” how they feel about the princess, while 15% viewed her negatively. Kate has the highest approval rating behind her own husband, who edges her out by 2%. Kate is also tied with William’s aunt, Princess Anne, who is Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s only daughter.

Unsurprisingly, Prince Andrew has the lowest positive approval rating in the entire family, with only 7% of British voters viewing him in a good light. Charles’ rating sits at 63%, while Camilla trails pretty fair behind him at 48%.