Kate Winslet Once Joked That Her Ex-Husband Would Leave Her if She Ever Tried Plastic Surgery

Certain actors and other celebrities have resorted to plastic surgery to enhance their appearance or reduce their physical flaws. But Winslet was never someone who saw herself going under the knife.

Especially since she quipped her husband would leave her if she did so.

Kate Winslet once felt insecure about herself because of Hollywood’s beauty standards

Winslet hasn’t always been as confident in herself as she appeared to be. Back in the earlier years of her career, she found herself constantly being judged under Hollywood’s spotlight. Especially in her Titanic days, where the media might have been unnecessarily cruel towards her by calling her overweight.

“Isn’t it awful? Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn’t even f***ing fat,” she once said on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Winslet confided that, if she could, she would’ve tried responding to the negativity back then in a different way.

“If I could turn back the clock, I would have used my voice in a completely different way,” Winslet added. “I would have said to journalists, I would have responded, I would have said, ‘Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is.’ That’s bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive, I would say.”

Kate Winslet once joked that her ex-husband would leave her if she ever tried plastic surgery

Winslet has become more secure in herself and her body over the years. As she’s gotten older, the superstar has decided to embrace the physical signs that come with aging in her middle-aged years.

“I have the kind of wrinkles that are here to stay now,” she once said in an interview with People. “You know, not just the ones where you wake up in the morning and you go, ‘Oh, that will go away in two hours’ time.’ No, they’re there. That’s the way that it is.”

Whereas some celebrities may go under the knife to combat the effects of aging, Winslet was determined to avoid any cosmetic procedures.

“It goes against my morals, the way that my parents brought me up and what I consider to be natural beauty,” she once said in a 2011 interview with Telegraph. “I will never give in.”

But there might have been a point where Winslet was curious about cosmetic surgery very briefly. However, she joked that her ex-husband Sam Mendes discouraged her curiosity from growing any further.

“I am intrigued by surgery but Sam would leave me if I did anything like that,” she once said according to Digital Spy.

Kate Winslet is much less concerned about her physical appearance than she used to be

Nowadays Winslet has much to preoccupy herself with. In addition to the duties of her career, she has children to raise and take care of. So in her older years, Winslet isn’t as concerned about her looks as she used to be.

“Honestly, I have learned that health comes before reaching for a mirror or a bottle of product. And if anything, I do look in the mirror less and less as I get older,” she told Vogue not too long ago. “In my twenties I probably thought about my appearance more than I do now, for the simple reason that as I get older I have more important things that concern me than how I look. Like family, happiness, and having fun!”