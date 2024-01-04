Kathy finally opened up to her daughter Cristina about her health problems in the latest episode of TLC's 'sMothered.'

Cristina from TLC’s sMothered doesn’t want to contemplate a future without her mom. But ever since Kathy started dropping vague hints about her health and reminding her daughter that women in their family tend to die before they reach age 70, she’s been worried. Kathy even revealed she wants to celebrate her 65th birthday at a funeral home, where she plans to throw a “living funeral” bash. But what’s the mystery illness that has Kathy contemplating her own mortality? She’s been keeping it a secret from everyone, but Cristina finally got some answers in the Jan. 2 episode of the reality show.

Kathy from ‘sMothered’ has diabetes

Cristina, 38, and Kathy, 64, have an ultra-close bond. So, when Kathy suddenly started acting strangely and planning a funeral-themed birthday party, Cristina knew something was up. In the latest episode of sMothered, she finally decides to confront her mom about her concerns.

“What’s going on with you? … you’ve been weird,” she says when she stops by her mom’s house. “You’ve been all worried about everything you’re eating. You’ve been falling asleep at my daughter’s birthday party.”

At first, Kathy tries to dance around the issue. But eventually, she fesses up.

“OK. I went to the doctor,” she shares. “It’s not a horrible thing. I found out that I have diabetes. So I have to watch what I eat.”

“Are you kidding me? Who knows about this?” an outraged Cristina says. “You didn’t tell anybody? You don’t tell me. You tell me when you go to Walgreens and they’re taking forever on your prescription. You don’t tell me that you went to the doctor and that you have diabetes? Like, are you going to have a stroke and die?”

“Well, I hope not,” Kathy replies. “I wasn’t taking it that far. It’s not like it’s a death sentence.”

Kathy explains why she kept her diagnosis a secret from Cristina

Cristina’s blindsided and upset by the news of her mom’s health problems. Her reaction is exactly why Kathy tried to keep her diabetes diagnosis a secret, she says in a confessional.

“That’s the last thing that you want for your kids is to be a burden, to have them worrying about you,” she says. “I used to worry about my mother and I hated it. I hated always being worried about her. And I don’t want my kids, I don’t want Cristina, to worry about me.”

Cristina doesn’t see things the same way.

“I’m so mad at her,” she says in her own confessional. “I don’t know what to expect with this … and what’s really bothering me, and I’m putting it all together, is this is why she wants to plan this living funeral.”

“I’m mad at her,” she adds. “But I’m also worried about her.”

New episodes of sMothered air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

