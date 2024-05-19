Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have yet to tie the knot despite their long engagement. Here's what a psychologist said about where they're at.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together since 2016, and they’ve been engaged since 2019. The couple has their ups and downs, as they briefly split a year into dating before reconciling. Now, they have a daughter, Daisy Bloom, and fans wonder when they plan to officially tie the knot. Here’s what a psychologist said about the couple’s “fragile” relationship.

A psychologist said that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s engagement remains ‘fragile’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seem like a rock-solid couple. However, psychologist Jo Hemmings thinks Perry and Bloom might have a rocky engagement.

“Katy and Orlando’s engagement signified a long-term commitment, but their relationship has been fragile,” Hemmings explained to The Sun. “Staying engaged long-term has all the commitment without the financial side of marriage, too. But marriage might be too complex a subject for them to tackle.”

The psychologist added that Perry and Bloom “have never been your average Hollywood couple,” and they both want to continue exploring “new areas of life” and “boundaries” as individuals. Bloom’s three-part miniseries, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, premiered in April 2024 and shows the actor taking on extreme sports to complete his mission of self-discovery. According to Hemmings, Bloom’s miniseries proves he’s staving off “boredom” in his life.

“They have had difficulties, but Orlando is fighting off any threat of boredom in his life,” the psychologist continued.

The couple planned to tie the knot in 2024, a source claimed

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom | Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

When will Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom tie the knot? A source told Heat Magazine that the couple planned to tie the knot in 2024 — though it’s unclear if those plans still stand.

“They’re happier than ever, and everyone is predicting they’ll get married soon — possibly even on Valentine’s Day, which is the anniversary of their engagement,” the source claimed, according to Mirror.co.uk. Of course, Valentine’s Day 2024 has already happened, and Bloom and Perry remain unwed.

The source added that Bloom and Perry wanted to get married in Japan. However, they now hope to have a ceremony closer to home.

“Doing something closer to home in California makes a lot more sense,” the insider continued. “Their place in Montecito has nine acres, so there’s plenty of room to do it there. Plus, it’s close to LA, so all of their showbiz friends could easily attend.”

Orlando Bloom explained what made him fall in love with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom spoke about his love for Katy Perry in What Now? With Trevor Noah in April 2024.

“I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was … she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?” Bloom explained. “When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn’t conscious of … [it] wasn’t what I was listening to, but, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara.”

Bloom added that Perry “demands” that he “evolve,” and they connect on their upbringings.

“I wouldn’t change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, ‘How do we do this?’” he continued. “Because we’ve got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know … it’s like a universe sometimes. But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like … we’re just gonna build a sandcastle.”

