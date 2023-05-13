Katy Perry Replied With 7 Words to Her Viral King Charles Coronation Seat Moment

TL;DR:

Katy Perry attended King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Footage of Katy Pery struggling to find her seat went viral.

Later the same day, Katy Perry commented on it via Twitter, saying she eventually found her seat.

Katy Perry | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Katy Perry gave a short and sweet reply after struggling to find her seat at King Charles III’s coronation. The Grammy winner attended the ceremony before performing at the coronation concert during a break from judging American Idol.

Not everything went according to plan on coronation day despite rehearsals at Westminster Abbey and cue cards. After arriving at the London, England, church on May 6 with British Vogue Editor-In-Chief Edward Enniful, cameras spotted Perry walking around in what appeared to be a search for her seat.

The footage went viral on Twitter, with Perry responding later that same day. Following the two-hour ceremony — it wrapped at 1 p.m. local time or 8 a.m. EST — Perry tweeted: “don’t worry guys i found my seat.”

Perry not being able to find her seat at the coronation wasn’t the only minor setback of the day. Prince William and Kate Middleton showed up late. Additionally, the weather didn’t cooperate. Rain dampened the festivities and forced the flyover during the royal family’s Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to be scaled back.

Katy Perry ‘could have done better’ with her coronation outfit, royal fashion expert says

Katy Perry | Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Discussing what Perry wore to the coronation, royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder told Mail Online the “Dark Horse” singer didn’t quite hit the mark in her Vivienne Westwood ensemble.

“Katy Perry looked patriotic but crumpled in a pale pink skirt suit which was a little pale for her complexion,” the expert said. “Her fabulous globe-like hat saved her look. As did the multi-strand Vivienne Westwood pearl choker finished with an on-brand globe topped with a cross resembling several pieces of the royal coronation paraphernalia.”

The celebrity stylist also pointed out Perry’s “fashion-forward touch” in the form of “long pink opera gloves,” which were “also controversially worn by Kate [Middleton] at the BAFTAs.”

“Overall, I really think she could have done better,” Holder concluded.

Why was Katy Perry invited to the coronation?



As for how Perry landed an invite alongside royals, world leaders, and dignitaries, the 38-year-old explained her reason for being there stemmed from charity work.

“I’m grateful I get to go,” Perry told ET before the coronation. “I met His Majesty-to-be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking.”

“So I’m also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values,” she continued. “That’s mostly why I’m going, to be an ambassador and to say, ‘Hey, this is me from the USA.’ No, but it’s so cool.”

Perry later performed some of her hit songs, such as “Roar” and “Fireworks,” at the May 7 coronation concert. The 20,000-person audience at Windsor Castle included King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, among others.

Prior to the coronation concert, Perry revealed she’d also received an invite to stay at Windsor Castle, which she called “wild.”