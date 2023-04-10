Keanu Reeves Just Gave the Sweetest Status Update on His Relationship With Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars. The actor, currently riding high on the monster success of 2023’s John Wick: Chapter 4, has always embraced an honest, authentic approach to both the media and his fans. Reeves’ many admirers have also been fascinated by his relationship with Alexandra Grant.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant’s love went public in 2019

As much as Reeves seems genuine in interviews, he also doesn’t share a ton about his personal relationships. Fans were surprised when he made a public appearance confirming his relationship with Grant. The couple reportedly met in 2009 at a dinner party but didn’t begin dating for several years.

Since going public with their love, Reeves and Grant have made several more appearances together. But even so, Reeves’ inclination to keep his private life just that means fans haven’t gotten many updates about the pair’s relationship. But by all accounts, he and Grant — who is a visual artist — are still going strong years later.

Keanu Reeves recently gave some insight into his relationship

In a recent conversation with People, Reeves answered a series of rapid-fire questions. Fans can hear about the last time the actor danced, his recurring dream, the last game he played, and the last time he watched a sunrise. But one question concerning his “last moment of bliss” stuck out the most to Reeves’ devoted fan base, as it gives a glimpse into his life with Grant.

“[My last moment of bliss was] a couple of days ago with my honey,” Reeves told People. “We were in bed. We were connected,” he said, adding “We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.” Reeves had previously revealed his tendency to find happiness in little details and small moments in life, including “lying in bed with my lover.”

Keanu Reeves is famously private with his relationship history

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. I Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Reeves’ relationship with Grant is one of the few romances the actor has been involved in that fans know about. Even when rumors swirl about Reeves, nothing is ever confirmed or denied. But one of the most well-known stories about Reeves’ personal life is also among the saddest.

Some fans might know about his relationship with Jennifer Symes. The couple conceived a daughter together, but the baby was stillborn. Following that tragedy, Reeves and Symes briefly broke up and then reconciled. But Symes died in a car accident not long after that. Long story short, Reeves has endured his share of hardships and deserves the chance for some happiness.