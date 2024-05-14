Kelly Clarkson has been on a journey of lifestyle changes, but people have certainly assumed she’s had some help. She just set the record straight on ‘The View.’

Kelly Clarkson looks and feels amazing. But with so much discussion around celebrities taking the diabetes drug Ozempic to aid in weight loss, it seems that any time someone makes a lifestyle change, people assume they’re taking the medication. In late April, Barbra Streisand made headlines when she commented on actor Melissa McCarthy’s Instagram photo asking if she lost weight with Ozempic — it’s become the norm to question it.

Pop icon Kelly Clarkson recently appeared on The View, where she made sure to let people know she is not one of the celebs on the weight loss drug.

Kelly Clarkson | Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/Getty Image

Kelly Clarkson makes clear on ‘The View’ that she is not taking Ozempic

It’s a little unfair that people feel like they need to reveal how they’ve lost weight; that’s their own personal journey. But for celebrities who are constantly in the spotlight, people quickly make assumptions any time someone looks different. Clarkson recently appeared on The View, where she spoke to co-host Whoopi Goldberg about how both of them have lost weight. Goldberg insinuated she has been using Ozempic. “I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me,” Goldberg said.

But Clarkson did not take the same path, and while she certainly didn’t shame Goldberg for her journey, Clarkson made it clear she is not taking Ozempic. “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad,” referring to a medication that helps her body break down sugar. “My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else.” Clarkson said she needed a medication to aid “in helping break down sugar” because her body “doesn’t do it right.”

Kelly Clarkson has been open about her lifestyle changes

Clarkson recently relocated from California to New York, where she now films her daytime talk show. The singer said she welcomed the change, and back in January, she said that it has also helped her tackle other lifestyle changes. “Walking in the city is quite the workout,” Clarkson told PEOPLE back in January.

Clarkson and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, divorced back in 2022, and she has primary custody of their two children. Clarkson moved her kids to New York City because they all “needed a fresh start,” she told People, and she said her kids were already adapting so well to their new city. Clarkson seems to have made herself at home in the Big Apple, too, saying “work is going well” and that “my kids feel good.”