Kelly Clarkson: What It’s Really Like to Work with Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson’s sibling-like rivalry with Blake Shelton is one of the best parts of The Voice. Thankfully, fans will get to see the frenemies at it again in just one week. Ahead of The Voice Season 23, Clarkson shared what it’s really like to work with Shelton and how she feels about this being his final season.

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’ | Trae Patton/NBC

Kelly Clarkson rejoins ‘The Voice’ for Blake Shelton’s last season

Clarkson took a break from The Voice in season 22 so that she could spend a summer with her kids, Remington Alexander and River Rose. However, she’s back for season 23 alongside Shelton and newcomer coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

In addition to being Clarkson’s comeback season, The Voice Season 23 will mark Shelton’s last time coaching. He announced his plans to exit the singing competition last October. Shelton is the last remaining original coach of The Voice.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote in a statement on social media. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Kelly Clarkson reveals the best and worst parts of working with Blake Shelton

In an interview with NBC Insider, Clarkson revealed what she likes and dislikes about working with Shelton on The Voice. The two have spent nine seasons together as coaches.

“The best part about working with Blake Shelton on The Voice is you laugh a lot. He’s one of the funniest people I know. He’s hysterical,” Clarkson said.

And the worst part?

“He is a liar,” she added. “So that’s hard to navigate because people still believe him when he’s lying. Whatever. It’s your choice. It’s a choice.”

On a slightly more serious note, Clarkson gushed about her love-hate relationship with Shelton and how missed he will be when he leaves The Voice.

“I also think he knows that it’s time. He’s been doing it a long time, and I think it’s a really cool way that we all know he’s leaving so we get the time to, like — I mean, I can’t stand him, but I also love him. So we get the time to actually, like, lift him up and say how great he is,” she said. “He is the ultimate coach on this show. Everybody knows that. He’s won the most, and he, honest to God, helps the artists afterwards. And it’s an incredible thing that he’s done for so many artists. It’s a loss for The Voice.”

Shelton is happy to have Clarkson back on ‘The Voice’

Last season, Shelton joked about Clarkson being out of the way so that he could win The Voice again. However, he said in a promo video for season 23 (seen above) that he’s excited for Clarkson to return.

“When she’s gone, I really don’t have anybody to truly fight with,” he joked. “And when she’s here, the fight is on. She took a season off and she’s reenergized … and that’s why I’m about to take a lifetime off.”

Fans will have to tune into the newest season of The Voice to see what playful arguments Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton get into this year. The Voice Season 23 premieres on Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.