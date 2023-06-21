Prince Harry is behaving in a very unroyal manner claimed Kelly Osbourne during an interview for the podcast 'I've Had It.'

Entertainment personality Kelly Osbourne put Prince Harry on blast during a new interview. She called him a “whining, complaining, woe is me” while discussing his exit from the royal family. Osbourne shared her thoughts during a podcast interview for a segment titled “Had It or Hit It.”

Kelly Osbourne, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle in side-by-side photographs | Slaven Vlasic/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Prince Harry is acting in a very unroyal manner, claims Kelly Osbourne

While appearing on the I’ve Had It podcast hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, entertainment personality Kelly Osbourne was asked her thoughts about Prince Harry. Osbourne’s frustration was evident in her response.

“I think Harry’s a f****** t***, I do,” she explained on the PodcastOne show. “He’s a whining, complaining, woe is me, ‘I’m the only one that’s ever had mental problems. My life was so hard.'”

“Everybody’s f****** life is hard,” she continued. “You were the prince of a g** damn country who dressed up as a f****** Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope? S*** it.”

Osbourne’s commentary referenced an incident where a 20-year-old Prince Harry wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party. Consequently, Harry addressed the incident on the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, calling the moment “one of the biggest mistakes of my life.”

“I felt so ashamed afterward,” he explained. In addition, he said, “All I wanted to do was make it right.”

Kelly Osbourne weighed on King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles as well

When asked about King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Osbourne said she would “hit it.” The entertainment personality said of the United Kingdom’s reigning monarch and his wife, “It’s new, it’s different. Let them try it out and see what they can make of it.”

Osbourne continued, “I don’t know much about Camilla. I always thought she would remain Queen Consort. It’s weird that she’s queen.”

Her rant comes less than a week after Spotify dropped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were photographed in March 2020, the same month they left their roles as senior royals | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne’s rant came days after it was confirmed that Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes would not be renewed for a second season and that Harry and Meghan’s contract with the entertainment service had ended.

The $20M partnership between Archewell Audio and Spotify was reportedly to include a series of programming over several years. However, only one series, Archetypes, and a holiday special featuring family friends Elton John and Tyler Perry were produced.

Spotify and the Sussexes released a joint statement about the split. It read they “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

However, Bill Simmons, Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization at Spotify, criticized the couple’s work with the organization. He discussed Harry and Meghan’s work with Spotify in an episode of his self-titled podcast.

“The f****** grifters. That’s the podcast we should have launched with them,” Simmons claimed.

Elements of this story were first reported by CNN and The Los Angeles Times.