Kelly Ripa’s Embarrassing ‘Live’ Wardrobe Malfunction Dancing Jive Alongside ‘DWTS’ Pros and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa was so passionately involved in learning the Jive that she experienced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on the Live with Kelly and Mark set set. The talk show’s host and her husband, Mark Consuelos, learned the energetic dance from Dancing with the Stars couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy. However, Ripa didn’t expect to tear her dress as she and Consuelos took pointers from the dancers.

Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson teach Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa to Jive | Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, celebrate the first week of ‘Live’s’ new season

Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, is the new co-host of Live after six-season veteran Ryan Seacrest exited the series on Apr. 14, 2023. The couple debuted as official hosts of the morning talker on Apr. 17.

Typically, the first fifteen minutes of Live are dedicated to news, general information topics, and light discussions between the series co-hosts. Ripa and Consuelos tread a fine line between sharing too much personal information with viewers without topics becoming uncomfortable.

Having guest-hosted Live over 100 times since Ripa became a host in 2001, Consuelos appears at ease on-camera with his wife. However, he likely didn’t expect Kelly to experience a wardrobe malfunction while learning the Jive alongside two DWTS pros his second day on the job. How did the couple handle the gaffe?

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during a Jive lesson on ‘Live’

Guests Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars demonstrated a Jive to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. The married pros flawlessly executed the difficult dance and then attempted to teach Ripa and Consuelos the ballroom staple.

However, when Consuelos went to dip Ripa onto his knee, she popped a seam in the back of her hot pink dress. She asked, “Did the entire back of my dress rip?”

Ripa sprang to her feet, joking, “It’s just a breakaway dress!” Consuelos assured his wife that the dress had only torn a little bit, and a string had ripped off the garment.

However, Ripa decided to create even more drama surrounding the tear. She ripped off a piece of her dress, saying, “Who cares” before tossing it to the side.

Ripa then said she still wanted to learn the Jive. “So far, I’ve torn my dress,” Ripa said, leading Johnson to quip, “That’s what dance is all about.”

But that wasn’t the only issue Kelly Ripa has during her Jive performance

‘DWTS’ pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy alongside ‘Live’ hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos | Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment

Kelly Ripa revealed she suffered a second issue while practicing the complex dance with Mark Consuelos during Live’s commercial break. She lost her shoe as well.

Despite the unexpected challenges, the foursome went on to nail the choreography. After practicing the dance, the pros and hosts performed their Jive to Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”

Jenna Johnson was so impressed with Ripa’s dance skills she asked why she wasn’t on Dancing with the Stars. To which Ripa deadpanned, “I have a lot going on here.”

Live with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays in syndication. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos live in New York City, where Live films, with their three children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos.