Kelly Ripa Says There Were ‘so Many No’s’ Before Husband Mark Consuelos Was Cast as New ‘Live’ Co-Host

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are no strangers to working together. Their relationship began as co-stars of the daytime soap opera All My Children. Throughout their 27-year marriage, Ripa and Consuelos have collaborated on various television projects. He has stepped in over 100 times as Live‘s guest co-host throughout Ripa’s 22-year tenure. However, despite their long history, Ripa recalled “so many no’s” before her husband was cast as the syndicated series’ newest co-host.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos debut as ‘Live’ co-hosts

On Apr. 17, 2023, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consulelos went live for the first show of the revamped morning series. Live with Kelly and Mark starts anew after the exit of Ryan Seacrest, who spent six years as host of the morning talker.

Ripa and Consuelos will sit next to each other on weekdays as hosts of the No. 1 rated entertainment morning show in daytime syndication. Historically, the banter between morning talk show co-hosts is similar to that of a husband and wife. So will the dynamic differ when the real-life couple hosts Live?

Ripa told Variety, “I keep saying to myself that it’s one of the great, weirdest social experiments that the audience can experience with us. The most feedback we got was when Mark and I bickered about something very routine. The response is phenomenal. You realize, ‘Oh, it’s not just us.’”

“I think I just need to separate myself from the husband role and just focus on being someone who’s been hired to take that coveted spot,” Consuelos says. “The show is the No. 1 talk show in daytime. It’s like coming on to a championship team – and being a pivotal part of a team. You don’t want to screw up. I want to keep them on a winning streak.”

However, even though there were many positives for Consuelos to take the job, there were still reasons he shouldn’t claims Ripa.

Kelly Ripa says there were ‘so many no’s’ before Mark Consuelos became ‘Live’s’ new co-host

In an interview with USA Today, Kelly Ripa revealed the cons almost outweighed the pros in hiring her real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, as her new co-host on Live. “We put a lot of thought and deliberation into this,” Consuelos explained. Ripa clarified, “There were so many no’s before there was a yes.”

He continued, “We talked about it. We started our careers working together. And we will have one hell of a story for our grandkids.”

Ripa shared how Consuelos joining the show wasn’t such an easy decision. “It was such a big group discussion. It was Mark, Ryan [Seacrest], and me. Mapping out what it would look like logistically. Ryan filled Mark in on a work schedule and what it would be like. Would Ryan be able to fill in? How would it all work?”

In the end, the couple decided it was worth the risk, and on Feb. 16, 2023, Ryan Seacrest announced he would leave the morning talk series, and Consuelos would take his place. Seacrest’s last show aired Friday, Apr. 14, 2023.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ family and work lives will now be intertwined

To Variety, the couple said their personal lives would feature heavily in the first segment of the morning talk show. This introductory segment is when the hosts chat about their personal lives and the day’s news.

“I think we’ll find out what’s off limits, probably in real-time, which can be very compelling or disastrous,” Ripa admitted.

“You might not even know we’re married if you saw us interact on set,” Ripa continued. “How we operate as a married couple is so different than how we operate as two people working together. There is a separation of church and state — except Live is slightly different. Live is where it blends your family and the professional side.”

To further the blending of Ripa and Consuelos’ personal and professional lives, all three of the couple’s children have appeared on the morning talk series. Sons Michael and Joaquin and daughter Lola have all participated in segments of the series.

There has been no word whether or not these appearances will continue now that both their parents are hosts. The family resides in New York City.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekday mornings in syndication.