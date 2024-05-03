Kelly Rowland took to the stage on May 2, not to belt out a song with her powerful voice but to honor her friend, Ciara, with the Visionary Award for her work with the Why Not You Foundation. Both stars attended the Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala hosted by Jhpiego. Although the night focused on delivering transformative healthcare solutions to those in need, Rowland looked stunning in a head-turning latex dress. See her sexy look and learn more here:

Jhpiego was founded in 1973 as the Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics. After decades of fostering lifesaving health services, the international nonprofit still seeks to help others, but with a new name, Jhpiego. The organization’s eighth annual gala celebrated its nonprofit initiatives and highlighted stars like Ciara.

Kelly Rowland spoke to the audience about Ciara’s work with several nonprofits, including the Why Not You Foundation. Ciara’s husband, NFL player Russell Wilson, founded Why Not You in 2014 to empower today’s youth through education, children’s health, and fighting poverty. As Rowland explained during her speech, the nonprofit aligns beautifully with Jhpiego.

The “Dilemma” singer presented Ciara with the Visionary Award after giving her friend a hug and kiss on the cheek. Ciara stated, via Twitter, “Every child deserves to live. Every mom deserves to live. Tonight, I am so, so proud to join Jhpiego and say, ‘Why not us?’ We must continue to fight for change. I am grateful that Jhpiego is right there with us in our fight!”

Both Rowland and Ciara walked the red carpet before the gala. Ciara is five months postpartum with her fourth child, Amora. The “Level Up” singer wore an oversized yet structured white suit with room for her post-baby body. She layered a white floor-length coat suit and accessorized with a pearl choker and oversized graphic sunglasses.

The gala’s guest list also included model Molly Sims, comedian Tom Papa, and Rumer Willis. The stars gathered at the Beverly Wilshire, where cameras couldn’t help but focus on Rowland. The Mea Culpa actor rocked a skin-tight black latex dress with a mermaid silhouette and plunging neckline. Showing off her fit bod and glowing skin, Rowland beamed on the red carpet in her sexy look styled by Kollin Carter.

Rowland went blonde for the evening affair. Celebrity hairstylist Jared Henderson styled Kelly’s platinum bob wig. The “I’m Dat Chick” singer has rocked her blonde locks since around April 21, when she posted a fun pic of the new do on Instagram. Rowland captioned the photo, “So blondes have more fun? Eh? We’ll see……” Celebrity makeup artist Leah Darcy gave Rowland a shimmering smokey eye and beauty mark on her left cheek. She added a glossy nude lip with a brown lip liner.