Kelsea Ballerini’s Age in 2023 and Age When She Divorced Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini is currently one of the most talked-about names in country music. Not only does she create hit songs that fans love, but she also made headlines for her marriage and divorce from fellow country star Morgan Evans. So, what is Kelsea Ballerini’s age in 2023? Here’s what to know.

Kelsea Ballerini’s age in 2023

Country star Kelsea Ballerini | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini is currently 29 years old and her age will be 30 years old in 2023, as her birthday is Sept. 12, 1993.

Ballerini got her start in show business at 14 years old. The Chicago Tribune notes her first label meeting didn’t go well, as Taylor Swift was already sweeping the market. “I walked in, and I had my big, pink, sparkly guitar case,” Ballerini said. “I could barely play guitar, but I played him a song that I had written, and (the label guy) looked at me and said, ‘There’s already a Taylor Swift. That slot’s taken.’ It broke my heart, because I was 14 years old, I was super starry-eyed, but it was such a good lesson to learn early on.”

Ballerini pressed on and released a self-titled EP in 2014. She also moved from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Nashville, and found success.

As for aging in the industry, Ballerini reminded her fans that she’s not afraid to grow up. She responded to a commenter on TikTok who wrote, “You look so different, can’t hardly recognize you anymore.”

“That’s because I’m growing up, because you met me when I was 20 when I put out ‘Love Me Like You Mean It.’ And now I’m 29, almost 30,” she said, according to Yahoo. “That’s almost 10 years and you’re supposed to look different every 10 years. Also, not a woman commenting on how another woman looks.”

How old was she when she and Morgan Evans divorced?

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans | John Shearer/WireImage2

Kelsea Ballerini got divorced at a young age. She and Morgan Evans married in 2017, Rolling Stone reports. Ultimately, shortly after they tied the knot, she discovered she didn’t want to be married. “I did, in that moment, but fundamentally, I think from the trauma I had as a kid, I didn’t,” Ballerini told the publication. “I think I told myself that I did. And I take full responsibility of that narrative.”

Ballerini and Evans filed for divorce in 2022, and the divorce was finalized in October 2022. She was 29 years old, and Evans was 37.

Shortly after the split, Evans released the song, “Over For You,” which insinuated he felt blindsided by their divorce. ““I was not perfect, he was not perfect, it was not perfect,” she noted of their separation. “And so, there were definitely moments that I look back on where I’m like, ‘Oh, I should’ve done that different,’ or, ‘I could’ve showed up here. I could’ve taken the flight this time.’”

Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes together?

Kelsea Ballerini is now dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. Stokes is 30 years old and will turn 31 in 2023.

As for how they met, Ballerini admitted she slid into Stokes’ direct messages on social media. “I was ready to open back up,” Ballerini said on the Call Her Daddy podcast, according to People. “I just felt, why not? I’ve never really dated; I don’t know how it works. I’m like, ‘Let’s just put ourselves out there; let’s just vibe.’ And it’s been fun.”

Does Ballerini care what her ex-husband, Morgan Evans, thinks? “No, because I’m not married to him anymore and I don’t need to care about his feelings anymore,” she added.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.