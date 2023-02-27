Kenzie Ziegler Credits Sister, Maddie, for Her Relationship with Boyfriend, Tacoda

Kenzie Ziegler isn’t shy about letting letting her fans know that she’s in a happy relationship. The Dance Moms alum has been been with her boyfriend, Tacoda, for two and a half years. The pair seem to support one another in their work lives and personal lives. But how did they originally connect? Turns out that Ziegler’s older sister, Maddie Ziegler, played matchmaker to the happy couple.

Tacoda Dubbs and Kenzie Ziegler Vivien Killilea / Stringer

How Maddie Ziegler played matchmaker for her sister, Kenzie Ziegler

Fans of Maddie and Kenzie know all too well how close the sisters are. While they sometimes butted heads when they were a part of the Dance Moms cast, they’ve become closer than ever since quitting the show. Today, the pair are the best of friends, especially considering they’re less than two years apart in age. Since the sisters are so close, they know each other’s preferences very well. So when Maddie first found Kenzie’s boyfriend on TikTok, she was quick to show her sister Tacoda’s profile.

Kenzie has been candid about Maddie playing cupid for her and Tacoda. The “paper” singer made a funny TikTok about the situation. “I love this man, and I have to have him,” Kenzie mouths with the caption, “When Maddie sent me Tacoda’s TikTok account.” She also called her sister a “matchmaker.”

Kenzie admits that she slid into Tacoda’s DMs after Maddie showed her his profile

Of course, Maddie didn’t do all the leg work. After she showed Kenzie Tacoda’s profile, The Masked Dancer alum decided to slide into her boyfriend’s DMs. “Maddie made it happen,” Kenzie shared in a recent Q & A YouTube video. “Maddie found him on TikTok, and then I was like, ‘You know what, f*ck it! I’m going to slide into his DMs.'” Kenzie did just that, and the rest, as they say, is history.”

The singer’s boyfriend inspired her to write the song ‘happy for me’

It certainly seems like Maddie’s instincts, and Kenzie’s boldness paid off. Kenzie and Tacoda (whose real name is Cody Dubbs) have been going strong for years. In fact, Kenzie’s relationship with her boyfriend inspired her to write the song “happy for me.” The songwriter explained that it took a while for her to be in a truly happy and healthy relationship. However, with Tacoda, she’s finally found someone who accepts her for who she is, and so she finally gets to be happy for herself.

But Kenzie isn’t the only one who loves her boyfriend. The singer admits that everyone loves Tacoda, friends, family, and fans alike. The “Donuts” singer has shared that she wasn’t planning to make her relationship public, but when she did she was happily surprised by all the positive feedback she received about him from her millions of fans. Fans of Tacoda (who’s a TikTok star in his own right) also seem to support his relationship with Kenzie. So clearly, Maddie knew how to pick a good match for her little sister.