The Costner family may feel the fractures of Kevin Costner's recent divorce, but five of his children supported him on the Cannes red carpet.

Kevin Costner‘s seven children range from 40 to 13 years old. Despite the 27-year age range, his three daughters and four sons love and support each other and their famous parents. So much so that five of them flew across the Atlantic to support their dad.

Lily Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Cayden Wyatt Costner and Annie Costner | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Costner’s 2024 movie, Horizon: An American Saga, premiered at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. And his family took to the red carpet. In Costner’s first directorial effort since 2003’s Open Range, the Yellowstone star again takes on the American West in this drama. Horizon chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

The Costner kids take a selfie together in Cannes, France. Kevin Costner signs autographs | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

This two-part movie premiered its first chapter on May 19 at Cannes. It concluded with a 10-minute standing ovation that brought Costner to tears. The ensemble cast includes Sienna Miller, Giovanni Ribisi, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Giovanni Ribisi, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, and several others.

Hayes Costner; Kevin with five of his kids at Palais des Festivals | Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Notably, Costner cast his son in a small role. Hayes Logan Costner appears as Hayes Ellison in the multi-movie series that’s been over 30 years in the making. The sweetest part? Kevin named his son Hayes after the character he plays in Horizon: An American Saga.

Hayes, Grace, Kevin, Cayden, and Annie Costner at the ‘Horizon’ premiere | Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

“My character’s named Hayes Ellison,” Kevin explained. “And I named Hayes [after] that character. So, I was watching him grow up, and I was thinking, ‘Man, I better get with it and make this movie!'” Along with his son Hayes, four of Kevin’s other children walked the red carpet with the 69-year-old.

Hayes, Grace, Kevin, and Cayden Costner on the red carpet | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, looked like spitting images of their mother, Cindy Silva. The actor and wife of 16 years to Kevin starred in films like Dances with Wolves and LiteWeight before stepping out of the spotlight. Annie and Lily went business casual in preppy linen and florals on May 19 as their dad received the Order of Arts and Letters from the Minister of Culture in Cannes.

The Costner family as Kevin Costner receives the Order of Arts and Letters | Andre Pain – Pool/Getty Images

Kevin’s three children, whom he shares with Christine Baumgartner, also attended the ceremony. His youngest kids, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13, looked happy to be with family as they transitioned to eveningwear for the Horizon: An American Saga red carpet premiere.

Annie, Cayden, Kevin Costner, Grace, Hayes, and Lily | Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

It’s been exactly one year since Baumgartner filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The dissolution of their 19-year marriage took four months to play out in court, resulting in a settlement in September 2023. The divorce was finalized three months ago, in February 2024.

Annie, Hayes, Kevin, Cayden, Grace, and Lily Costner; Kevin Costner and Grace at the afterparty | Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nikki Beach Hospitality Group

Two of Kevin’s seven children were absent in southwest France. Twenty-six-year-old Liam, whom Kevin shared with Pittsburgh Steelers heiress Bridget Rooney, skipped the event. His third-oldest child, son Joe, did not attend either. Joe, now 36, is Kevin’s third child with Silva. In order from oldest to youngest, Kevin’s children are Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.

Kevin and Hayes Costner appear in Horizon: An American Saga‘s first chapter, which premieres on June 28, 2024. Chapter two premieres on August 16, 2024.