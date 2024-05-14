A source alleges that Khloé Kardashian wants to have more children with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Here's what everyone's talking about.

Khloé Kardashian will forever be linked to her ex, Tristan Thompson, as they share two kids, True and Tatum. Kardashian and Thompson have had ups and downs since they started dating in 2016. Unfortunately, Thompson’s infidelity led to the couple splitting. However, a source alleges Kardashian “really wants” another child with Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2016 to 2022, and they’re committed to co-parenting their two children. Kardashian gave birth to True in 2018, though Thompson’s infidelity before True’s birth overshadowed the happy news. In July 2022, Kardashian and Thompson had a baby boy, Tatum, via surrogate. However, Tatum had a child with another woman around the same time.

Kardashian has forgiven Thompson for his cheating ways in the past. And fans grow fearful that she may take him back in the future. A source told Heat that Kardashian wants to have a third child with Thompson despite their current lack of romance.

“Khloé should be out dating and opening up her heart to someone new, but she only wants to be in mummy mode,” the source alleged. “True and Tatum are growing up so fast, and she’s already saying she misses having a little one. Of course, the only man in her life right now is Tristan. There’s nothing romantic between them, but the situation is working well, so she doesn’t see any reason why they shouldn’t have another baby.”

The source added that Thompson is a “great dad,” and he and Kardashian have “healed things” over time. “She really wants to have another baby and says they can use a surrogate again; the same way they did last time,” the source continued. “Tristan isn’t so sure, but Khloé’s convinced she can persuade him.”

Where do she and Tristan Thompson stand now?

Khloé Kardashian recently discussed where she and Tristan Thompson currently stand. While Kardashian has a lot of reasons to stay upset with Thompson due to his infidelity in the past, she harbors no resentment.

“My ex, Tristan, is an incredible father,” Kardashian said on the SHE MD podcast. “I don’t want this to be a bashing thing. He did make mistakes, but he’s the nicest guy, and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids. We do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that because my parents got along so well.”

Kardashian added that she feels “lucky” and “grateful” that Thompson wants to be in her and her kids’ lives. “I just want to move forward with our relationship as co-parents and how great of a dad he is,” she continued.

Is Khloé Kardashian dating someone new?

So, is Khloé Kardashian looking to date someone new before turning 40?

“I am not looking,” she told the SHE MD podcast. “I haven’t been going on dates; I don’t do dating apps. No judgment — it’s just not my thing.”

Kardashian added that she doesn’t feel “lonely” as she puts forth more effort to do “internal work.”

“I’m not closed off to it if it’s the right guy,” she continued. “But I’m not going on a ton of blind dates. I haven’t been on one date; I haven’t done any of that. But I needed the time for me.”

