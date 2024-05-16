Kim Kardashian thought using a surrogate would’ve been easier than pregnancy, but she discovered surrogacy could be equally as difficult for different reasons.

Kim Kardashian didn’t have all of her kids the traditional way, as she resorted to surrogacy to expand her family. When comparing this to pregnancy, Kardashian felt there was no contest when deciding which was harder.

Kim Kardashian revealed the hardest part about having a surrogate

Kim Kardashian | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West. Two were born naturally. But giving birth to North and Saint West presented many physical complications.

“When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” Kardashian once shared on social media.

This led to North being born sooner than she was supposed to be.

“The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor; they induced me. North was 4 pounds. She was almost six weeks early,” she said.

Kardashian went through an equally rough process giving birth to her son Saint. After the two challenging pregnancies, doctors advised her against getting pregnant. Still, the reality star wanted more kids, so she opted to get a surrogate mother. Physically, it might’ve relieved Kardashian of some of the physical risks of a natural pregnancy. But the emotional weight of having a surrogate mother might’ve been just as taxing, if not more so.

”You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way because you are not really in control,” she once told Entertainment Tonight. ”And, you know, obviously, you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”]

This was a surprise to Kardashian, who didn’t like being pregnant.

”I hated being pregnant, and I never thought I’d ever … I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that. So, that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it, and it is what it is,” she said.

Kim Kardashian had to get a therapist before meeting with her surrogate

Kardashian would meet her surrogate personally, but not before a lengthy preparation process.

“You get your surrogate attorney, you get your surrogate broker, and then the broker recommended that we use a therapist that would communicate with me first and then communicate with her and kind of be our liaison,” she once explained, according to E! News.

The surrogate therapist helped Kardashian build a relationship with the mother carrying her child. Their interaction started off small, but the two would warm up to each other before becoming close friends.

“Towards the end we got close enough where we could communicate really without that,” Kardashian said. “[The therapist] would suggest, ‘Hey, I think you guys should communicate once a week through text, maybe on Mother’s Day. She’s a mother as well. Maybe get her a massage or something that’s appropriate for her to pamper. Things like going through the birthing plan, so if anything was uncomfortable. she would be that buffer to say, ‘This is who I want in the room. What are you comfortable with? How does this work?’”