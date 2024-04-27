Although she grew up in a household with a large family, Kim Kardashian was reluctant to have more kids herself.

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West had a full household after having four children together. Kardashian felt that was a good cut off point for their family, but West wouldn’t have been happy unless they expanded their brood.

Kim Kardashian didn’t think that she should have any more children

Kardashian felt the two daughters and two sons she had with ex-husband West were enough to complete their family. There were a few factors she took into consideration when making this decision. Maybe the most important factor of all was that she wasn’t sure she could divide her attention equally enough to focus on more kids. Another factor was her age.

“I just can’t do more because I really want to go to school and I want to do all this stuff and I do believe that – I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should. I’d have to go through IVF and I’m nearly 40 and I don’t want to be an old mom,” she said on the All’ s Fair podcast (via Contact Music). “That’s the thing. I want to pay attention. I think everyone needs attention. And I think just seeing how my mom is 64, we still don’t stop bugging her. At 40, I call her on the daily, all day long.”

West was the exact opposite of Kardashian, stating at one point he wanted seven kids.

“The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible,” West said.

It seemed West would constantly try to convince Kardashian to see things his way. But his ex-wife wouldn’t budge.

“Kanye wants to have more [kids]. He’s been harassing me. He’s stuck on seven. I could never, especially in the world we live in. It literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this,” she said.

The pair’s stance on kids was very ironic considering their own upbringing. Kardashian didn’t want to have more kids despite being raised in a family with siblings and half-siblings. Meanwhile, West was an only child.

Kim Kardashian changed her mind about having more kids after her divorce from Kanye West

Over the years, it seems that Kardashian has become more open about expanding her family. Not too long ago, she had a long discussion with entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow on The Goop Podcast. The pair covered many topics that went from their businesses to their families. Here, Kardashian revealed that she wasn’t exactly in a rush to have more children. But she didn’t seem as opposed to the idea as she once was.

“Whatever’s meant to be,” Kardashian said.

However, if she does have more children, it’s very unlikely that it’ll be with ex-husband West. Kardashian hasn’t given up hope on finding true love with someone else.

“I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth’s time’s a charm, it’s gonna — it’s gonna work out,” she said.

She further confided that her recent divorce from West taught her to take her time when it came to marriages. Right now, she’s just content with being single for a few years. She also took the time to explain what she learned about herself after each of her marriages.

“I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don’t know what was happening,” she said. “The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been, and I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was and realized that that was okay.”

Kim Kardashian sometimes cried herself to sleep over the challenges of parenthood

As much as Kardashian enjoyed being a mother, it was far from a walk in the park. In a recent interview with People, she gave glimpses into what an average day was like taking care of her kids.

“It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. … It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild,” she said.

She admitted that, especially as a single parent, all of this could be very overwhelming.

“It has been the most challenging thing,” she said. “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s***, this f***ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

“You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s me to play good police officer and bad cop,” she continued.