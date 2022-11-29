Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Claims Married Bravo Men Slid Into Her DMs

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s adult daughter Brielle recently revealed that married men from Bravo are always slipping into her DMs and one celebrity won’t stop reaching out.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter wouldn’t name which married Bravolebs messaged her. But said the celebrity who won’t leave her alone is not from Bravo but is pretty famous.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle said 2 people from Bravo messaged her

“There’s like two people from Bravo,” she teased on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“And then like a bunch of other ones are like, there’s like some very well-known people who are married, who like, I want to tell someone so bad, but I just can’t. ‘Cause I don’t trust anybody with that type of information. I don’t wanna expose or hurt anybody.”

What do many of these messages say? “Hi. You’re so beautiful,” she recounted. “Or they’ll like send me a picture of like me, like send me one of my posts and I’ll be like, ‘Wow.’ Or they’ll just send me an emoji. Like I don’t know. It’s very like all over the place.”

Brielle says she gets DMs from ‘a lot of different people’

“There are some very interesting direct messages actually from a lot of different people. So that’s interesting. There’s a few, but I’m not gonna expose them like that. But there is a few who are like married or have a girlfriend or something,” she said.

“And I’m like, OK, but I don’t feel like it’s my place,” she said. “Like I’m not going to respond and I’m not going to bring that to like, they’re not, they’re not nothing’s bad has happened. Cause I don’t reply. But the fact that they’re sending like an emoji, they’re saying hi, like it bothers me. ‘Cause if my man ever did that to somebody I’d f***ing, we’re done. Bye. Have fun.”

Does Brielle tell Kim about the messages?

Brielle often tells Kim about the messages. “The ones that I know, she’ll know,” she said. “I tell her, ’cause I have to tell someone. I’m not going to tell my friends cause their mouth of the south, they won’t shut up. So yes. I told my mom, but the ones she’ll know, she doesn’t know them. Then I’m like, there’s no point in sharing this with her. ‘Cause then I’ll have to go and explain all the details.”

Kim is pretty shocked too, Brielle said. “There’s one person in particular that just won’t leave me alone,” she said. “That we’re like, I don’t, we don’t know what to do here. Like I don’t want to ruin a marriage or relationship, but I’m not responding. I’m never responded, but it won’t stop. So I don’t know. It’s funny. We’re just like, I cannot believe the balls these men have.”

She never responds, so does she feel like she’s being stalked? “People are weird. I don’t get it,” she said. “Like what do they think that they’re never going to get caught, especially when some of them who have girlfriends … well, there’s like two in particular that have girlfriends whose girlfriends follow me and they direct message me. ‘Cause I’ll go to their page and I’ll make sure (to see if) their girlfriend … is she gone? Like how long ago were these pictures? And I’ll go to her page and it says follow back. And I’m like, here we go. It’s probably how they found me.”

