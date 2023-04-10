King Charles III Breaks Centuries-Old Coronation Tradition to Honor His Mother Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III continues to do things his way regarding his upcoming coronation. The monarch breaks a centuries-old coronation tradition to honor his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The late queen of the United Kingdom died in September 2022. However, she remains a significant presence in Charles’ life and his coronation plans.

King Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

King Charles’ coronation ushers in a new type of monarchy

Charles III assumed the position of king of the United Kingdom immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. She reigned for over 70 years in a very traditional manner.

Charles has had decades to prepare for this moment. However, traditional royalists may not take too kindly to significant changes implemented too quickly after the queen’s death.

Charles plans on handling his role as king differently than his mother. While Elizabeth maintained strict political neutrality, Charles had a history of wading into politics.

As king, Charles has said he wants to balance tradition and progress. Unlike his mother, Charles continues to interact with the public. Where people were never allowed to touch the queen, Charles regularly shakes hands and has long discussions with his subjects. Queen Elizabeth was devout in her faith, whereas Charles will lead the Church of England more spiritually.

Charles has also said he will live at Buckingham Palace and slim down the monarchy. This would reduce those with critical roles in the institution to just 7, all working senior royals.

However, Charles will not let go of all of Elizabeth’s traditions. He plans on honoring his mother during his coronation by breaking a centuries-old tradition.

King Charles breaks coronation tradition to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles will travel to Westminister Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach to honor his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The queen used this coach to commemorate the 60th anniversary of her reign in 2012. Typically, the monarch rides to and from the coronation in the Gold State Coach.

The royal family’s official Instagram shared details regarding the route Charles and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, will take to the abbey. This journey is called “the king’s procession.”

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach has a very traditional exterior. However, it is very modern in its interior. The BBC reports it has conditioning, electric windows, and up-to-date suspension.

The coach incorporates wood from historic ships and buildings, including HMS Victory, the Mary Rose, Balmoral Castle, Canterbury Cathedral, and Westminster Abbey.

However, that mode of transportation will only be used for a one-way ride. Returning to Buckingham Palace, the newly crowned king and queen consort will use a second, more traditional carriage.

The king will use a second carriage en route back to Buckingham Palace

After King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ coronation, the couple will return to Buckingham Palace in a different carriage. The couple will ride in the coronation procession in the Gold State Coach.

The royal family’s Instagram account shared photos of the mode of the centuries-old way of transportation Charles and Camilla will utilize. The coach has been used at every coronation since William IV in 1831.

The coach is known to be quite an uncomfortable ride. In a 2018 documentary, the queen reflected on her journey to her coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953, when she was just 25. Elizabeth stated the ride was “horrible.”

“It’s only sprung on leather,” the Queen said (via The Telegraph) when explaining why the coach isn’t the most practical ride.“Not very comfortable.”

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be coronated on May 6, 2023. The ceremony takes place at Westminister Abbey in London, England.