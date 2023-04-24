King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Just Revealed a Coronation Quiche — Here’s How to Make It

In honor of the coronation, King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles have chosen a special dish to serve at the festivities. The royal couple has selected a signature quiche that is sure to delight guests and showcase the best of British cuisine.

With the ceremony just around the corner, here’s how to make your very own coronation quiche.

King Charles III | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles reveal a coronation quiche

Selecting a special dish to mark a coronation is a longstanding tradition for the royal family. While Queen Elizabeth II opted to go with a chicken dish at her ceremony 70 years ago, Charles and Camilla are going with a quiche.

According to Express, the royal couple selected a quiche to honor the occasion because of its versatility. It also highlights their attention to detail and commitment to ensuring that all guests will be able to enjoy the dish.

Charles and Camilla are also encouraging people to participate in the Big Lunch project, an initiative aimed at bringing communities together through street parties.

By promoting a spirit of unity and togetherness, the royals hope to create a truly unforgettable and meaningful experience for all involved. For those outside of the UK, the royals shared the recipe for the coronation quiche on social media.

Here is how to make your own coronation quiche

The coronation quiche recipe requires ingredients for both the pastry and filling. For the pastry, you will need plain flour, diced cold butter, lard, milk, and a pinch of salt. Alternatively, you can use ready-made short-crust pastry.

For the filling, the ingredients include milk, double cream, cooked spinach, grated cheese, broad or soya beans, medium eggs, and fresh tarragon.

To make the pastry, sift the flour and salt into a mixing bowl and rub in the lard and butter until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add milk and mix until dough forms, then let rest. Roll out the dough, line a cooking tin with it, and let rest again in the fridge for 30 minutes.

For the filling, preheat the oven, line the pastry case with greaseproof paper, add baking beans, and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the paper and beans, add cheese, spinach, beans, and herbs, and pour in the liquid mixture. Scatter the remaining cheese on top and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown.

Fans have mixed reactions to King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ dish

Although Charles and Camilla are clearly thrilled about their coronation quiche, fans have had a mixed reaction to the news.

After the royal family shared their recipe for an egg-based dish, some fans were eager to try it out for themselves. However, Hello Magazine reports that others were surprised and even shocked by the unusual choice of dish.

“Coronation quiche sounds really, really disgusting,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Coronation quiche during an egg shortage in the UK was really brilliant timing.”

The dish, of course, also got plenty of praise. Some royal watchers expressed their excitement for the coronation quiche, noting that it looked “delicious and quite healthy.”

Despite the mixed reactions, the recipe has garnered significant attention and sparked discussions about the role of food in royal traditions. Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no denying that this dish has made quite an impact on royal enthusiasts around the world.

King Charles III’s coronation is scheduled for May 6 at Westminster Abbey.