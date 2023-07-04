King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles are now the King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. And one royal expert thinks they have absolutely nailed the role.

King Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, have had a lengthy, tumultuous relationship. The two first dated briefly before Charles met Princess Diana, and Charles wound up continuing his relationship with Camilla behind Diana’s back. In 2005, eight years after Diana’s unprecedented death, Charles and Camilla wed.

Today, Charles and Camilla are king and queen. They took on the roles after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at age 96 back in 2022. Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were the faces of the monarchy for 70 years, but now, it’s Charles and Camilla’s turn and one body language expert says the new king and queen “perfectly replicate” Charles’ mother and father.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have body language similar to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

At a February event at The Reading Room, Camilla gave a speech, and Charles was there to support his wife. And from the photos and video of the event, body language expert Judi James deduced that there is still much love between Charles and Camilla and that they “perfectly replicate” Elizabeth and Philip.

“We can see an even balance emerge from their body language as they smile at each other with expressions that suggest mutual fondness and admiration,” James told Express of Charles and Camilla’s interactions.

She continued by adding, “There is also an echo of some of the more latter-day poses between the late Queen and Philip here … Where their eye contact and shared grins of what looked like adoration and humor would almost perfectly replicate the poses and expressions they had adopted together in the early days of their engagement and marriage.”

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles haven’t had an easy road

Anyone familiar with the royal family knows that Charles and Camilla’s road to king and queen was filled with nothing but speed bumps. The couple’s approval ratings have always been fairly low due to their actions years prior. Charles supposedly always wanted to be with Camilla, but the royal family wouldn’t allow it. And once he was formed to marry Diana, he opted to sneak behind her back and unfaithfully be with Camilla.

The royal affair exploded in the 1990s, causing Charles and Diana to separate. Through that time, he remained with Camilla, and even through Diana’s death, Charles stayed by Camilla’s side. Finally, after having secretly dated for years, then publicly dated for plenty more years, the queen allowed Charles and Camilla to marry in 2005.

Prince Harry revealed in his book “Spare” that he and his older brother, Prince William, never wanted Charles to marry Camilla. The two boys said they would forgive their father for what he had done to their mother as long as he and Camilla never wed, but Charles wouldn’t listen to his sons. Now, it seems there is still a bit of bad blood between the sons and their father’s relationship, though both men have always been cordial to Camilla. Once Charles and Camilla stepped into the roles of king and queen, they solidified their partnership even further.