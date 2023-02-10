King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles’ Valentine’s Day Plans Revealed

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles, the queen consort, have been together for decades, but it wasn’t until 2005 that they made it official by tying the knot. Despite the controversies surrounding their relationship, the couple has proven their doubters wrong by remaining inseparable.

As King Charles III gears up for his highly anticipated coronation this spring, he and his queen consort Camilla have another special occasion on the horizon: Valentine’s Day. What does the royal couple have planned for this romantic holiday?

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles in 2015 | Rob Jefferies/Getty Images

A brief look at how King Charles III and Camila Parker Bowles’ romance blossomed

Charles and Camilla have had a long and loving relationship, which started when they were first introduced in 1970. Despite an instant connection, their relationship wasn’t meant to be at first, and both parties eventually moved on with others. However, years later, they reconnected, although, by that time, Charles was married to Princess Diana.

As the Prince of Wales, he tried to hide his affair with Parker Bowles, but it was eventually revealed to the public. Two years after splitting with Diana, Charles publicly acknowledged his relationship with Camilla, causing a shockwave around the world.

Despite the ups and downs in their relationship, Charles and Camilla have ultimately ended up together and happily in love. So what are the two doing for Valentine’s Day this year?

What is Camilla Parker Bowles doing for Valentine’s Day?

Queen Consort Camilla has a busy schedule on Valentine’s Day, as she will be making a public appearance in the West Midlands. Her first stop is at the Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, where she will help mark the organization’s 100th anniversary. Parker Bowles has been actively involved in the region since her days as the Duchess of Cornwall.

She has been a patron of the Elmhurst Ballet School since 2006 and will be spending Valentine’s Day there to mark the school’s 100th anniversary. She will attend a performance, have a photo session with the students, and unveil a plaque in honor of the occasion.

While the queen consort will be very busy with official events, royal fans might be surprised to learn that King Charles III will not be spending the romantic holiday with his wife.

What are King Charles III’s Valentine’s Day plans?

Unfortunately, King Charles III will not be joining Parker Bowles this Valentine’s Day. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t spending quality time together shortly after the holiday.

According to Hello Magazine, the royal couple will head out to Milton Keynes on February 16, as stated in their royal diary. The outing will come a few weeks prior to their 18th wedding anniversary, which is also a short time away from the coronation on May 6.

King Charles III’s highly anticipated coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey with the Archbishop of Canterbury overseeing the ceremony. The palace expects the event to be a “solemn religious service” that will honor timeless royal traditions.