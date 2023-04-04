King Charles III’s Coronation Runs the Risk of Being ‘Campy and Overblown’ Claims Royal Commentator

King Charles III‘s coronation occurs on May 6. The ceremony promises pomp and circumstance as well as pageantry and tradition. The historical event formally ushers in Charles’ new reign over the United Kingdom. But one royal commentator claims that the event could risk being “campy and overblown.”

King Charles during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 10, 2022 | Hannah McKay/Getty Images

Charles officially became king in September 2022

King Charles III was proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in September 2022. The constitutional ceremony which certifies a new king or queen dates back hundreds of years.

Almost 700 members of the Accession Council, the oldest functioning part of Britain’s government, convened on Sept. 10 at St James’s Palace in London to make Charles’ appointment official. These are Privy Counsellors, a select group of senior politicians, religious figures from the Church of England, the Lord Mayor of London, and other civil servants from Britain and the other nations the king serves as head of state.

It is the council’s role to acknowledge the passing of one monarch and proclaim a new one on behalf of the British government. Moreover, this event is part of Britain’s constitutional process. However, as King Charles III finalizes his coronation plans, his wish to modernize the ceremony could put the event in a difficult position.

According to a royal commentator, it could run the risk of being “campy and overblown” in light of Charles’ wish for a modern ceremony.

A royal commentator claims King Charles’ coronation could be ‘campy and overblown’

? What is the history and symbolism of the Coronation Chair which will be used for the ceremony in May?



Watch Westminster Abbey Curator Dr Susan Jenkins unpack the historical and decorative features of this very special chair. pic.twitter.com/QcUInQOL8I — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) March 15, 2023

In an essay for News.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser said the shake-up Charles has proposed to the historical ceremony has its risks. However, she claims the king has to strike a “balance.”

“Charles has to find some way to strike the right balance between serving up enough pomp and ceremony to make Brits’ chests puff up with pride and not letting the whole event tip over into the totally ridiculous,” Elsner wrote. “There needs to be enough theatricality to sate the glued-to-their-TV masses. The fastest way to keep the public is well-judged, thrilling displays of regal grandeur.”

However, Elser fears that if Charles tries to stray too far from the familiar, it could put him in a delicate spot with traditionalists.

“But go too far down this road, edge into the distinctly campy and overblown. And there is danger in that as well,” she stated.

“The coronation could, without careful organizing, come across as a horribly wasteful display of ermine and questionably acquired diamonds the size of a Terry’s Chocolate Orange. All of which would drive home what an absurd thing a hereditary monarchy is in the 21st century,” Elser wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s presence could add further stress to King Charles’ coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t responded to King Charles’ coronation invite | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles’ coronation has the stressors of producing a ceremony to be seen worldwide. It also has the added estrangement with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Father and son have reportedly not remained in touch since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022. Harry and his wife received a save-the-date email one month ago.

Of the touchy situation, Elser wrote, “Sure, Charles’ official crowning is a historic moment. But of the billions of eyes likely to tune in to watch the ceremony, how many will be on the septuagenarian reciting some old oath? And how many will be busy watching any Sussex/Wales drama?”

She said Charles is in “obvious danger of having his August moment overshadowed by his pouty, lip-jutting son and his couture-clad daughter-in-law. But he is equally stuffed if they don’t turn up in London either. Their absence inside Westminster Abbey would only drive home how badly broken things are inside the House of Windsor.”

King Charles III’s coronation takes place on May 6 inside Westminister Abbey. He will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, beginning a three-day celebration of the couple’s new reign.