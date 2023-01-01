King Charles’ Dance Moves Show He’s Different from Queen Elizabeth Says a Body Language Expert: ‘He Adored Being in the Spotlight’

A few weeks ago, King Charles visited a London community center. He spent time with the people there, and at one point, he danced. A body language expert says Charles’ dancing shows how much he differs from the late Queen Elizabeth II and that he enjoys the spotlight.

King Charles’ community center visit

King Charles | Tim Rooke – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles seemed to have a good time while visiting a Jewish community center named JW3 London. This North London center hosts cultural and educational events. King Charles took time to visit with a group there. He also took part in the festivities and danced with the people. The king could be seen dancing, laughing, and enjoying the group’s company.

The royal family posted a message on Twitter about the king’s visit. “As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah, the king today joined holocaust survivors for a reception at @JW3London–a community center that acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action and learning in North London.”

People on Twitter commented about how kind King Charles seemed. “Love this so much! The king is such a kind, amazing man,” said one commenter. “Love seeing the king enjoying himself,” said another.

King Charles’s dance moves show he’s different from Queen Elizabeth says a body language expert

Body language expert Judi James compared Charles’ dancing with the late Queen Elizabeth II. James says the queen’s style was more formal. Charles, on the other hand, seems more relaxed when he dances. He isn’t afraid to let go and dance for fun. The monarch doesn’t mind being spontaneous according to the expert.

“Although his mother, the late Queen, would often be seen enjoying dancing, her outings tended to be elegant ballroom style dancing or Scottish reels, or even something country and Western with Philip,” James tells Express. “She rarely, if ever, went into freefall, doing anything less elegant and more spontaneous, but that is exactly what Charles has always seemed to prefer.”

James says King Charles is less concerned with the steps and looking good than he is with having a good time. She adds that Charles also seems to be a “performer” and he “adored being in the spotlight.”

“His beaming, rounded cheek smiles and cheery crinkled eye smiles show he is also happy to be laughed at for his efforts,” says James. “Charles has always had the performer gene and adored being in the spotlight.”

Kate Middleton also enjoys the spotlight according to a body language expert

King Charles isn’t the only royal who seems to enjoy being the center of attention. James says Kate Middleton also appears to like the attention she receives from the public. According to James, Kate tends to touch her hair and tuck the strands behind her ear when she’s greeting people. She says this might suggest she enjoys the spotlight. James also says Kate’s long hairstyle could be a way for her to draw attention.

“It’s unusual for a top-tier royal female to wear their hair long and loose as Kate does,” James tells Express. “Princess Anne pinned her hair up in her signature, severe French pleat decades ago and this wind, rain and all-elements-defying style has been her look since she married the first time around.”

