King Charles' former aide believes the monarch not seeing his youngest son while the duke was in the U.K. can only mean one thing.

There was speculation leading up to Prince Harry‘s U.K. visit about whether King Charles would meet with the Duke of Sussex while was in town to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. After Harry touched down in London though, it was reported that no such meeting would take place.

Now, someone who used to work for the monarch and knows Harry well is explaining why it’s “odd” that they didn’t see each other.

What King Charles’ ex-aide said about King Charles not making time to see Prince Harry

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the monarch his duties also included that of valet, house manager, and driver. He also looked after Prince William and Prince Harry whenever they stayed at Highgrove House.

Prince Harry and King Charles walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II | LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Harrold found it “odd” that the king didn’t meet with his youngest son while he was in town and attributed that to their relationship being more damaged than people realized.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the former royal aide said: “I don’t know why they didn’t meet. To me, it seemed odd because obviously you would have thought that when a family member is in a country, you would make sure you’ve made a point of going to make appointments with them. The fact the king said he was extremely busy and yes, he was, he had a garden party in the afternoon, and it’s possible that maybe his calendar was very full. Sadly, I think it’s a sign of how much things have deteriorated and shows you the relationship between them has obviously decreased further, and again, the same with Prince William.

“Even now I’m beginning to think maybe there will not be a return point from this because the relationship has been so badly damaged. But as with all things, time can heal. It’s possible one day the relationship — in some shape or form — could be back on the cards but right now I don’t think that’s an option.”

Harry traveled to Nigeria with Meghan, but some were unhappy the Sussexes were there

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an exhibition sitting volleyball match at Nigeria Unconquered | Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu via Getty Images

After attending the ceremony marking the anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Duke of Sussex traveled to Nigeria with Meghan.

There were a few hiccups during the visit, including Meghan being an hour late to a leadership event she co-hosted and an awkward moment in which the duke and duchess refused to sing “God Save the King” when it played at a reception.

Some Nigerians have spoken out about the visit saying the Sussexes’ quick trip left people “disappointed” including the secretary general of the National Youth Alliance, Tonye Inoriebo. He claimed the public felt “betrayed” by the government as Nigeria is facing with socio-economic challenges.

“In Nigeria, we feel disappointed, abandoned, and betrayed,” Inoriebo told Talk TV (per Express). “We feel that the government is not challenged. They only used the media for publicity, but they are abandoning the crucial challenges of Nigeria. As I’m talking to you now, a lot of Nigerians went to bed last night hungry. These people are starving.”