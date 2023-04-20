A former butler to King Charles revealed that he can tell when his former boss is “stressed.” He admitted there are times when the king of the United Kingdom visibly wears his heart on his sleeve. Within the past year, Charles has demonstrated the many ways he has been under intense pressure in plain sight.

King Charles appears stressed to his former royal butler | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles has dealt with intense family difficulties over the past three years

Since 2020, King Charles’ family has been under a microscope more than ever. Just before the pandemic, his son Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their roles as senior royals. One year later, in March 2021, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview. They revealed their displeasure with the royal family’s behavior toward their marriage.

One month later, the royal family lost its patriarch, Prince Philip. His death, along with the pandemic and Queen Elizabeth’s declining health, took its toll on Charles.

Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series and the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare, likely added extra strain to Charles as he assumed the role of king of the United Kingdom.

King Charles’ former butler says he notices his stress during personal appearances. Here’s what he’s seen so far.

King Charles’ former butler can tell when he’s ‘stressed’

King Charles photographed in 2022 | Henry Nicholls/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A former butler to King Charles says he can tell when his former boss is “stressed.” Grant Harrold was a member of the royal household of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort. He spoke to Express, revealing how he could tell when Charles was dealing with personal issues.

Grant said at a royal etiquette class in association with Slingo: “When I see him on television, I can tell if he’s having a bad day. I can tell if he’s stressed.”

He continued, “There was a documentary released a couple of years ago where I could tell he was stressed. It’s his mannerisms, he’ll start fidgeting, and it’s quite interesting.”

Harrold revealed a noticeable change in Charles at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

“I really felt for him because losing both parents so quickly and having to carry on doing stuff in front of people. That was the most stressed I’ve ever seen him,” Grant explained.

King Charles’ former butler says he is still ‘the same kind of character’

Although he no longer works for the royal family, Grant Harrold admits he believes King Charles to be the same man he knew many years ago. He thinks he hasn’t changed all that much.

“I’ve been gone 12 years, but I’m still friends with some members of the household, and it’s interesting how he’s still the same kind of character,” Harrold said.

He also hopes his former boss hasn’t lost his sense of humor with all the inner turmoil of the royal family. He said, “He used to be so much fun and do so many funny things.”

King Charles will be coronated on May 6 alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, at Westminister Abbey. The celebration continues for three days thereafter in the United Kingdom.