Find out what King Charles III's former aide insists the monarch was definitely thinking about during his coronation ceremony at St. Giles' Cathedral in Scotland.

Two months after King Charles III was officially crowned during his coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, England, Scotland hosted its own ceremony to crown the monarch at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Although it was not an official coronation, the affair was titled “Scottish Coronation” as the king was presented with and accepted the Crown of Scotland. One of the monarch’s ex-employees spoke about the ceremony and called it “very symbolic” before pointing out what his former boss was undoubtedly thinking about during the service.

King Charles III leaves the service and dedication to his coronation in Edinburgh, Scotland | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The king’s ex-employee said this is what the monarch had to be thinking about

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for Charles and his wife Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), Harrold’s duties included that of valet, butler, housekeeper, house manager, and driver.

Harrold watched his former boss’ coronation at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh and remembered that’s where Queen Elizabeth II’s body was first taken to lie in state shortly after her death on Sept. 8, 2022. He believes the king had to have been thinking about his mom while the service was going on.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Harrold said: “The last time the king was there in the cathedral was when his mother was lying in state there. This may be the first thing he went back to in the moments walking into it as the last time he was in that building, his job was to stand next to his mother’s coffin. Having said that, the importance of this event will also be running through his head. I’m sure Charles is determined to do a good job like his mother and to make sure he lives up to his family name.”

King Charles III attends a Vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh following the death of Queen Elizabeth II | JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The king’s former aide says Scotland has a very ‘special place in Charles’ heart’

Harrold also shared that the monarch has always loved the country of Scotland and it holds a “special place in his heart.”

“Scotland has a special place in the king’s heart” the former butler said, adding, “He loves Scotland. I used to travel to Scotland a lot with him. He loves walking, fishing, and painting when he’s there. His famous painting of Balmoral Castle was painted there.

King Charles III is presented with the Elizabeth Sword, part of the Honours of Scotland | ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“He’s somebody that fully embraces Scotland. He’s got direct Scottish ancestry and he’ll be very proud of that connection to Scotland, which is why it does have a very special place in his heart and why he goes there often. People may not realize, but he spends nearly half a year every year in Scotland. He loves Scotland and he loves spending time there.”

For years the royal family has taken a summer holiday in Scotland staying on the Balmoral Castle estate from mid-July to October. But following the queen’s death the grounds, gardens, and exhibitions at Balmoral were being redecorated and will remain open to the public until mid-August 2023 so the family won’t be staying there as long as they had in previous years.