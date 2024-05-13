King Charles has not revealed much about his cancer diagnosis since returning to the royal spotlight, but he did just let one interesting detail slip about his treatment process.

King Charles shocked the world back in February 2024 when he announced his cancer diagnosis. The king had previously revealed that he would undergo prostate surgery, but upon spending time in the hospital, doctors discovered the cancer.

The king has been very quiet about his cancer; he has never revealed the type or stage. However, now that he has made a return to royal duties, Charles has slowly revealed a few more details of his journey while bonding with others who have been in similar situations.

King Charles | Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles recently revealed ‘loss of taste’ during his cancer treatment

Charles is now back to royal duties. The king never fully removed himself from duties, but while undergoing treatment, he did avoid any public-facing engagements. However, he remained active in his role of king and did continue to attend important meetings and events behind the scenes.

Now that he is fully back to work, the king has something in common with some people that he once didn’t: He is a cancer survivor. During a recent royal engagement, Charles met with military veterans, and while he continues to remain quiet about most details regarding his cancer, he did reveal something new. The king said he lost his sense of taste during treatment.

Express reports that, while discussing cancer with a military veteran, Charles revealed a “loss of taste” during his own cancer treatment, which he reportedly also mentioned on a recent royal visit to a London hospital. Charles continues to bring up small details about his experience, though he has refrained from revealing anything major. It’s unclear if or when Charles might share more about his journey, including what type of cancer he had, though it’s up to him whether he eventually wants to share further details.

King Charles | Victoria Jones/Pool/Getty Images

The royal family is still going through shaky times

2024 has proven to be a challenging year for the royals. In addition to Charles’ February diagnosis, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, revealed in March 2024 that she had also been diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing chemotherapy. Kate has not been seen in public since Christmas, and she has not been seen since she shared the diagnosis video on March 22.

Beyond that, things with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not seem to have improved. Harry recently visited the United Kingdom for an Invictus Games ceremony, but neither Charles nor Prince William attended the ceremony, though some of Princess Diana’s relatives did. Harry said back in February that he loved his family and was “grateful” for them, but the lack of interaction during one of his few UK trips seems to paint a different picture.

At this time, many are thankful to see Charles back to work and healthy again, and people are still rooting for Princess Kate’s recovery. Royal fans would likely love to see Harry and William become brothers again, though it’s hard to picture that happening.