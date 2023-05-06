King Charles III’s coronation will be one of the most secure events in British history. Scotland Yard is leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to ensure that the event takes place without any disruptions or security breaches.

To that end, the police presence at the event will be greater than that of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The uptick in protective measures comes in the wake of a major breach of security at Buckingham Palace just days before the coronation.

King Charles III | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images

King Charles III’s coronation will have more security than Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

With just days to go before Charles’ coronation, the palace is ramping up security to unprecedented levels. Officials are deploying a staggering 11,500 police officers at the event, making it the largest security undertaking in recent memory.

Scotland Yard has vowed to take a no-nonsense approach to any attempts at dissent or disruption during the event. This approach underscores the importance of ensuring that the ceremony takes place without any incidents.

To that end, officials have issued a stern warning to any would-be lawbreakers. The police have promised swift and decisive action against those anyone who disrupts the coronation ceremony.

According to Express, authorities will have an “extremely low” tolerance for any sign of dissent at the ceremony. However, those who protest peacefully will be permitted to continue, provided they do not cross the line into lawlessness.

Here’s the top list of security concerns for King Charles III’s coronation

Security has been working around the clock to ensure Charles’ coronation takes place without any incidents. Although police will be on the lookout for anything dangerous, there are a few groups planning demonstrations.

This includes peaceful protests from the anti-monarchists and Republic, who plan to set up alongside the procession route near Trafalgar Square. While police are allowing these demonstrations to take place, they are concerned about other protests.

Climate activists caused a big commotion during the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year. Protestors have also thrown eggs at Charles during various engagements, behavior that will not be tolerated at the coronation.

Based on the preparations, the authorities are clearly determined to ensure a safe and peaceful coronation for Charles. A major incident at Buckingham Palace highlights how these increased security measures may be justified.

Buckingham Palace faces a major security breach

The increased level of security for Charles’ coronation comes after a huge security breach at Buckingham Palace. Just days before the ceremony, police arrested a man for reportedly throwing items at the gate of the palace.

The items in question included shotgun shells. The man, whose motive remains unknown, was also carrying a bag during the incident. Out of an abundance of caution, authorities safely detonated the bag in a controlled area.

Police have now identified the man as David Huber, a 60-year-old out of Cumbria. Despite the serious nature of the incident, police are not considering Huber’s behavior as terroristic in nature.

Fortunately, Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were not at Buckingham Palace at the time of the incident. The couple did, however, return to the palace later that day for a meeting with Chris Hipkins, the prime minister of New Zealand.