King Charles and Prince Harry might not be on the best terms, but Charles has chosen to keep Harry in an incredibly important royal role; it shows he still has tons of respect for his younger son.

King Charles and Prince Harry have not been on great terms in several years. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the royal family back in 2020, and they have been living in California ever since. Harry and his father are hardly on speaking terms, but the two men still do support each other where it counts; Harry attended Charles’ coronation back in May 2023. And despite the problems, Charles has chosen to keep Harry in an incredibly important royal role all while Harry lives thousands of miles away.

King Charles has chosen to keep Prince Harry as a Counselor of State

Within the royal family, there are a number of incredibly important royal roles that most of the public isn’t even aware of. One of those is the role of Counselor of State, of which the king has several. In this important role, those selected are essentially able to take a monarch’s place should the monarch be sick or traveling. It’s similar to the role of Lieutenant Governor in the United States, who is the one to step in should the governor be traveling or undergoing surgery.

According to Express, Charles has chosen to keep Harry as one of his counselors, meaning Harry actually has a much greater role in the royal family than most people probably realized. The fact that Charles has chosen to keep Harry in the role suggests that the tension between the two men doesn’t outweigh the respect Charles has for his son. Plus, Harry has allowed Charles to keep him in the role, which suggests the same of Harry toward his father. It also helps to explain why Harry has remained tied to important events within the royal family and why he chose to fly in for Charles’ coronation despite that he and Charles have such a distant relationship these days.

Could King Charles and Prince Harry ever fully reconcile?

It’s hard to say what kind of relationship Charles and Harry could have down the road. Harry and Meghan distanced themselves tremendously from the royal family back in 2020, and Meghan chose not to attend Charles’ coronation this past May. However, the fact that Charles trusts Harry to take on monarch duties should Charles be away says a lot about where the relationship could potentially go.

Harry has said that he wants to reconcile with his father; he told Anderson Cooper that he feels like his brother and father should take accountability for their role in the feud, which they apparently have not yet. However, while Harry seems to enjoy life in California, it wouldn’t surprise us if he misses the familiarity of the UK and the friends he had over there. It’s also possible that as his kids grow up, he might want them to be more familiar with how he was raised, which could help prompt the father and sons to work on their relationship. Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, also share three kids, and they might want their own children to someday be close with Harry and Meghan’s children.