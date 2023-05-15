King Charles’ Lavish Coronation Photos Lead PR Expert to Exclaim ‘That’s Enough’

King Charles‘ lavish coronation event rang in at an estimated cost of $125M. This expense comes at a time when much of Great Britain faces an economic crisis. One PR expert had much to say about the historic event. These included the release of a series of lavish coronation photos that displayed the royal family’s immense wealth. They stated, “That’s enough.”

A series of opulent coronation photos led to frustration from one PR expert

King Charles has been told he needs to “move on” from the coronation to avoid a public backlash to his latest photos, a PR expert said to Express. The expert referenced a series of very formal images of Charles in his official robes and crown that were shared on social media.

Pam Lyddon, the founder of UK-based PR agency Bright Star Digital, explained that some changes should have been made to reflect the current economic situation of the country. “I know there are historical reasons to take these. But the PR part of me thought that’s enough now.”

“Let’s just stop and focus on what’s really going on in this country. We have a serious cost of living crisis,” Lyddon said.

Furthermore, she said that while the “pomp and ceremony” of the House of Windsor was “great,” there is “a point where you need to close off.” Likewise, Lyddon continued, “In my very humble view if I was their PR, I would have drawn a line to it last week.”

“It’s showing how grand it is; it’s ‘look how rich we are,” the expert continued. “I mean, nobody dresses like that. It’s quite old-fashioned and very unrelatable. The country’s very, very split, which is why there’s a point when you say, OK, the coronation’s been done. Let’s move on.”

Royal fans took significant issue with the images depicted on the royal family’s social media page

However, the expert wasn’t the only person to take significant issue with the lavish photographs. Royal watchers also clapped back in the comments sections of photos including three generations of royal kings: including King Charles, Prince William, and his son, Prince George.

“Tuesday at school …’so what did you do this weekend, George?'” joked one royal follower.

A second Instagram user stated, “All I see in this picture is that Harry truly spoke the truth.”

“Come on, this is ridiculous,” claimed a third royal fan.

“This looks like a photo for a comedy sketch,” noted a fourth social media user.

Who paid for King Charles’ coronation events?

The BBC reports that because it’s a “state event,” the coronation was being paid for by the UK Government and Buckingham Palace. This estimated $125M payment came via the Sovereign Grant and Privy Purse.

The Sovereign Grant pays for the king’s travel on official engagements by the monarch and members of the royal family who represent him. The Privy Purse is the personal income to which a monarch is entitled as sovereign. It is currently used to meet both official and private expenditures.

The cost of Charles’ coronation was twice that of Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 ascension. At the time, that was the most expensive ceremony planned by the monarchy, topping out at $70M.

The additional costs of this 2023 coronation were partly attributed to a far greater need for security than in 1953. Royal standards also slimmed down the overall ceremony in a reported effort to cut costs.

