King Charles Will Always Leave a Door ‘Ajar’ for Prince Harry, Insider Claims

Though many reports have focused on the potential for an increasing divide between King Charles III and Prince Harry, one insider claimed the king will always hold a space for his youngest son.

That source said, despite the allegations made in Harry’s Netflix docu-series regarding his father and brother, a “door will always be left ajar” for the Duke of Sussex in his relationship with the king.

Some observers argued King Charles should disinvite Harry from his upcoming coronation and strip him of his titles. But experts and insiders have agreed that’s not likely to happen.

King Charles III (C), Prince William (R), and Prince Harry (L) | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed King Charles’ office leaked information to the press

In Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series, they made several allegations that some observers guessed the royal family might eventually respond to. For example, they claimed the offices of other royals leaked private information, including people working for the then-future King Charles.

Harry explained, “The key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our Sussex titles. That was the giveaway” (per Express.co.uk).

Insider claims King Charles ‘will always’ leave a door ‘ajar’ for Prince Harry

Prince Harry and King Charles III | Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Despite possible family tension, multiple sources agreed that Charles would likely uphold an invitation for Harry and Meghan to attend his history-making coronation. The event will occur at Westminster Abbey in May 2023. That’s when Charles will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

One insider said, “Harry is his son, and His Majesty will always love him” (OK!). Another added, “While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar.”

An expert agreed King Charles would likely invite the couple to join the family for his coronation. “Charles hates confrontation,” they said, adding he will probably allow them to keep their titles, too.

Another expert agreed it would be “too petty and punitive” to strip the Sussexes of their titles. They noted it leaves room for claims “it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family.”

Sources alleged Prince William was “most annoyed” by the Harry & Meghan docu-series. But Charles reportedly feels any perception of punishment would move them further away from the goal of improving the monarchy’s reputation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly could be planning a birthday party for Archie on King Charles’ coronation day

To celebrate their son Archie's second birthday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared this image of him on the Archewell foundation site.? pic.twitter.com/sZ5vHCusjz — Vogue France (@VogueFrance) May 7, 2021

It turns out Charles’ coronation is on May 6, which is Meghan and Harry’s son Archie’s fourth birthday. Some sources say the couple could be planning their own event. If so, they would skip the king’s coronation in favor of a party (Express.co.uk).

According to insiders who spoke with The Sunday Times, Harry and Meghan hope for a sit-down meeting with senior royals. Furthermore, they would like an apology. And they are reportedly hesitant to attend any royal events until then.