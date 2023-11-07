King Charles and Prince Harry haven’t exactly been on good terms in recent years. Still, they both have been there for the other where it counts. Now, though, as the prince approaches his 75th birthday party, there will be two key royals missing: Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan did attend Charles’ 70th birthday party back in 2018, but it doesn’t look like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make it to this one. And one royal insider says Charles will be “missing” his younger son and his wife.

Prince Harry and Prince Charles | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Prince Harry is not expected to attend King Charles’ 75th birthday party

Harry and Meghan likely won’t be in attendance when the king turns 75 in mid-November. The Sussexes and Charles have been at odds for many years, but Harry has continued to show up for his father despite the tension. Harry made his way to Charles’ coronation ceremony in May 2023, and Charles has always made a point to include nice comments about Harry, Meghan, and their two children during any important royal speeches. However, Charles will be “missing” Harry and his wife at his upcoming birthday celebration, according to one insider.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold thinks he knows how Charles will feel on his birthday. “Charles will be missing him deep down,” Harrold told Spin Genie. And according to Express, Harrold also said Harry should — and likely will — consider calling his father or sending a gift. “Whether it is just a birthday card, a nice gift, or even a phone call, I do think Harry will be making the effort to reach out on his father’s birthday.” Though Harry and Charles might not be on great terms, Harry has indicated in the past that he still has love for his father and likely won’t let the day slip away without so much as a word.

Prince Harry and King Charles | Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Will Prince Harry and King Charles ever reconcile?

Harry and Charles have had a difficult past, and things only became worse after Harry and Meghan felt slighted by the royal family back in 2018 and 2019. Once the two stepped down from their royal roles in 2020, Harry and Charles developed even greater distance between them, which makes it hard to imagine a world where the two men are close once more. However, a reconciliation is possible.

Harry has said in the past that he does want to make amends with his father and brother. While it won’t be easy, it suggests Harry still has a soft spot for his family, despite that things have not gone as planned in recent years. It’s unclear, though, if Charles and Prince William feel the same. William and Harry reportedly don’t speak at all, so the more likely reconciliation could be with Charles. If Harry and Charles can make amends, then Harry can probably work through things with William as well, but it’s hard to say if the opportunity will present itself at any point in the near future. As far as the public knows, Charles and William have never even met Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Princess Lilibet.