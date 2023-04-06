King Charles Once Tracked Down 1 of Camilla Parker Bowles’ Family Heirlooms — With Shocking Connections to the Royal Family

The gift-giving skills of King Charles are legendary, especially when it comes to his wife’s jewelry collection. Over the years, he has presented Camilla Parker Bowles with an impressive assortment of precious gems, including a stunning emerald-cut diamond engagement ring that weighs in at five carats.

Camilla has a special fondness for certain pieces of jewelry that were once owned by her great-great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, who was famously King Edward VII’s mistress. In fact, Camilla’s connection to her has reportedly led King Charles to seek out and purchase Alice’s jewelry collection.

A closer look at one of Camilla Parker Bowles’ favorite family heirlooms

As queen consort and wife of King Charles, Camilla certainly has an extensive collection of fine jewels. But one of her favorite pieces is the Keppel Tiara.

In the early 1900s, King Edward VII purchased the Keppel Tiara for his mistress, Alice, while on a trip to Paris. Rumor has it that the Keppel Tiara takes its design cues from an ornate hair accessory that originated in France during the 1700s.

Crafted from a mix of platinum and gold, the Keppel Tiara boasts an array of diamonds and synthetic rubies. At the time of its creation, synthetic gems were still a fairly new innovation and were highly sought after.

The Keppel Tiara is a versatile piece of jewelry that can be converted into a necklace for a different look. According to CrissCut, the tiara is estimated to have a value of $44,000.

“The Keppel Tiara is a family heirloom that belongs personally to Camilla, the Queen Consort. It originally belonged to her Great-Grandmother, Alice Keppel, who received it as a gift from King Edward VII,” diamond expert Zack Stone explained. “Though oozing with history, the Keppel Tiara is one of Camilla’s less valuable tiaras. I’d estimate it to be worth $44,000 (£35,000).”

King Charles tracked down 1 the Queen Consort’s favorite family heirlooms

The Keppel Tiara has close ties to Camilla’s family. The piece was given to her great-grandmother, Alice, who often received jewels from King Edward. The vast majority of her collection was handed down to Alice’s daughter, Sonia (who later became Baroness Ashcombe).

Although some of Alice’s jewelry remains within the family, others have been sold off over time. In a show of his affection for his wife, King Charles is said to have tracked down and purchased some of those pieces for Camilla, including the Keppel Tiara, which remains in her possession.

While it isn’t the most expensive tiara in Camilla’s collection, it is reportedly one of her favorite pieces. It’s no coincidence that the Keppel Tiara features both diamonds and rubies – in the world of precious stones, this combination represents a lasting and enduring love.

Camilla Parker Bowles and her great-great-grandmother Alice Keppel have one very big thing in common

The dramatic love triangle between Charles, Princess Diana, and Camilla was one of the most infamous scandals to rock the royal family in recent memory. However, for those who are well-versed in British history, it’s just another example of the past repeating itself.

Camilla’s great-great-grandmother, Alice, famously had an affair with King Edward VII, showing that these kinds of illicit relationships are not new to the royals.

Born into an esteemed family in 1868, Alice made a name for herself in London’s upper echelons. As a society hostess, she rubbed shoulders with the city’s elite, including Prince Albert Edward, who she met in 1898.

Despite their significant age difference – he was 56, and she was 29 – they remained together for twelve years, a time that included his coronation as King Edward VII in 1901 and his death in 1910.