King Charles and Prince Harry have started getting their relationship back on track, though the father and son still have a long way to go -- and a meeting with Harry might only happen if another royal is present.

There is plenty of buzz surrounding Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to the United Kingdom. The prince has spent little time in his home country since relocating to the United States with Meghan Markle in 2020, but he did make a quick trip back in February after learning of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Harry and Charles have reportedly been trying to work through their tensions, which the public loves to see. But one expert claims Charles will only agree to a meeting with Harry if another royal is present — and it isn’t Prince William.

King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Prince Harry | James Vellacott/AFP/Getty Images

King Charles reportedly wants Camilla Parker Bowles to sit down with Prince Harry

Harry and Charles have had plenty of tension in recent years, and Harry didn’t exactly have wonderful things to say about Charles’ second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles (though, can you blame him?) in his “Spare” memoir.

“When the two meet, it will almost certainly be a longer meeting than last time when father and son spent just 30 minutes together,” royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror. “But Camilla is likely to be there simply because she feels so protective of her husband and won’t want him to be upset at such a difficult time.”

Quinn also gushed about Camilla’s ability to calmly steer the ship. “Also, despite much that has been written, Camila is exceptionally diplomatic and good at dealing with difficult situations and difficult people. If anyone can steer comfortably through a meeting with Harry, Camilla can — which is why Charles will want her there.”

It still remains unknown whether Harry and Charles will actually have a sit-down, but it’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t. Harry flew immediately to see his father in February and seemed to only have good things to say about the experience in a later interview with Good Morning America.

Prince Harry and King Charles reportedly do want to have a meeting

While it might not be officially on the schedule, it seems the father and son do want to meet up — even if it’s just to save face. Quinn says that Charles “won’t want to be seen to be avoiding his son even if the meeting is awkward and difficult … Charles and Harry know that everyone will be watching to see if they meet, and neither wants to be the one blamed for rejecting the other.”

Harry has plans to attend an Invictus Games ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8, and he’ll be traveling solo, which will give him an even better opportunity to sit down with his family. Much of the public would love to see Harry and the royals rebuild a relationship, but it’s been so many years now that it’s hard to know whether either side actually wants to fix things at this point or not.